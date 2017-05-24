Boss Allitt challenges King’s Lynn Stars before Rye House home clash

King’s Lynn boss Dale Allitt has challenged his side to make the most of their upcoming run of home fixtures – starting tonight when they host Rye House (Wednesday, May 24, 7.30).

Last time out at The Adrian Flux Arena, the Trucks ‘R’ Us Stars staged an impressive comeback to beat Leicester and built on that success with a second away victory of the season at Swindon last week.

With the clash against Rye House the first of five straight Wednesday home fixtures, Allitt is keen to see his riders keep the ball rolling.

And despite the Rockets suffering three defeats on their travels so far in the SGB Premiership, Allitt is aware of the potential threat the visitors could possess.

“Rye House might be struggling on the road so far, but their home form highlights what they are capable of as a team and that’s exactly why we won’t be underestimating them,” he said.

“They carry a lot of experience right throughout their team and it’s imperative that we are firing on all cylinders right from the off.

“This is a sport of fine margins and we need all of our riders to be on top of their game.

“As things stand, we are right back in the mix and we now have a great opportunity to bolster our position with a run of home fixtures.”

Rye House include Scott Nicholls and Chris Harris, who boast ten British titles between them, as well as former two-time British Under-21 Champion Edward Kennett.

Meanwhile, King’s Lynn Supporters’ Club can confirm coach details to Cardiff for the British Speedway Grand Prix on Saturday, July 22.

The cost is £28 for Supporters’ Club members, £33 non-members. The coach will leave Tesco Extra car park off the Hardwick Roundabout between 7-8am.

Supporters should note there are only 25 spaces available.

King’s Lynn: Chris Holder, Lewis Rose, Nicklas Porsing, Troy Batchelor, Robert Lambert, Kai Huckenbeck, Josh Bailey.

Rye House: Edward Kennett, Stuart Robson, Chris Harris, Ricky Wells, Scott Nicholls, Rob Branford, Ellis Perks.