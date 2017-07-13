Boss praises King’s Lynn Stars recruit Danny Ayres in win at Poole

Boss Dale Allitt urged King’s Lynn fans not to overlook the efforts of Danny Ayres despite his troubles in the 49-44 win at Poole.

The Trucks R Us Stars number seven did not score at Wimborne Road and was always going to be ruled out of tonight’s (Thursday 13) return against the Pirates (7.30pm) because of his commitments to Championship club Redcar.

Ayres, a recent recruit following his departure from Leicester, will be replaced by job-sharer Simon Lambert, who has recovered from injury in time for the clash.

“Danny had a difficult night but did everything I asked of him in heat 14, which was to make life difficult for Richie Worrall,” said Allitt. “His score was certainly no reflection on his effort.

“We will be using Simon because of Danny’s commitments at Redcar and that is the whole point of the job share.

“It works well because they will both have tracks where they excel and others where they might not. We can mix and match and that gives us vital options.”

King’s Lynn moved up to third in the Premiership and earned a seven-point cushion over the play-off cut-off with victory in Dorset.

It would have been eight with any kind of advantage from Heat 15 and Stars led by 11 points with three races to go but Allitt’s focus remains on the future.

“Team managers always want more but you could not look at it that way,” he said. “People might think we should have got all four points but not many teams will go there and win.

“Most would not have expected us to win at all. It was a great result and when you look at the scoring, all of the boys chipped in.

“We have to see this as half-time. I am always a big believer that every meeting is different and when we have a defeat, we always feel it is more about how you respond to it. I am sure Poole will feel the same.

“By no means will it be easy, Poole are more than capable of coming to us and doing what we did at their place.

“We have probably been better away than we have at home. I am sure it will be a good meeting and with us getting up to third with a hard-fought win, we have to look to extend our gap.

“It is all about the play-offs. That has always been our focus and nothing has changed.”

Poole head to the Adrian Flux Arena with a six-man team after it was announced Nicolai Klindt, who tried to ride through the pain barrier despite knee ligament damage last night, had been forced to withdraw. Rider replacement will be utilised.

Thursday teams, Lynn: Troy Batchelor, Thomas Jorgensen, Kai Huckenbeck, Robert Lambert, Chris Holder, Lewis Rose, Simon Lambert.

Poole: Krzysztof Kasprzak, Jack Holder, R/R for Nicolai Klindt, Richie Worrall, Hans Andersen, Paul Starke, James Shanes.

l LYNN have switched the date for their SGB Premiership ‘B’ fixture away at Rye House.

The Trucks ‘R’ Us Stars were initially due to travel to Hoddesdon on Saturday, July 29, however the fixture will now take place on Wednesday, August 9.

Stars boss Dale Allitt said: “We’re really grateful to Rye House for their assistance and willingness to switch the date for this meeting and a special thanks go to Steve Jensen and Peter Schroeck.

“The World Games will now be taking place across the original date and we would have been going there without Robert Lambert, Chris Holder and Kai Huckenbeck.

“Naturally missing three riders would have been a blow but fair play to Rye House, they’re keen to have riders with the calibre of Rob and Chris on display for their paying public and home fans too.

“We had that Wednesday free as our home meeting against Somerset had been brought forward 48 hours for BT Sport television coverage.”