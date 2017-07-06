British sidecar championship to roar into King’s Lynn

The ‘Big Chairs’ are heading to Lynn next Friday with the penultimate round of the 1,000cc British Sidecar Speedway Championship.

Having won the opening two rounds at Leicester and Somerset, the crew to beat at Saddlebow Road are most definitely the spectacular Mark Cossar and his passenger Carl Blyth.

However, there is no shortage of fast duos keen to peg back their lead, including Cossar’s younger brother Tom, plus the current second place team of Mick Cave and Bradley Steer.

Ominously though, Mark Cossar said “The pressure is well and truly on us, but I’ve ridden at Lynn a while back against the top outfits from Australia – and like the track very much”.

If the first rounds at Leicester and Somerset were anything to go by, Norfolk race fans won’t go home disappointed with the evening expected to serve up no shortage of exciting action

On nights packed with audacious overtaking manoeuvres, Cossar has fought out a number of titanic battles with Nottingham’s Paul Whitlelam, as well as seeing off some stiff opposition from Tris Winterburn.

Regular Lynn speedway fans may want to take a slightly different vantage point from their usual slot.

This is because the 1,000 sidecars race the track clockwise, compared to 500cc speedway’s anti-clockwise direction.

There is a slightly earlier start time of 7pm at the Adrian Flux Arena with gates opening from 6pm.

Admission is keenly priced and remains at just £10 for adults and is free for under-16s.

The fourth and final round of this year’s championship will take place at Belle Vue, in Manchester on Saturday October 14.