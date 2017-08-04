BT Sport making first visit of year to King’s Lynn Stars home Somerset clash

King’s Lynn Stars on Monday host their first BT Sport-beamed meeting of 2017 when taking on the Somerset Rebels (7.30pm start).

Accordingly, the club are reducing admission for the televised SGB Premiership clash at the Adrian Flux Arena.

Entry will be £10 for all adults and £5 for 12 to 16-year-olds, with kids under-11 free.

The Trucks ‘R’ Us Stars are set to track a full side.

Somerset on Monday lost at third-spot Wolverhampton 56-34 (Patrick Hougaard 8+1) and the Rebels entertain leaders Belle Vue tonight.

Club owner Keith Chapman was pleased with the reaction to his rebooted side on Wednesday, and is looking forward to more of the same on Monday against second from bottom Somerset.

‘Buster’ Chapman brought in new faces Tomas H Jonasson, a former Grand Prix finalist, as well as Michael Palm Toft and Josh Auty, as part of a new chapter for the Stars who aim to revive their play-off bid.

He said: “My main focus is Monday when we have a very special meeting against Somerset here.

“There’s reduced admission and we want fans to spread the word and get as many people in the stadium as possible for the BT Sport cameras.

“Speedway for a tenner is unbeatable value – and it would be even better if be new ‘Trucks R Us’ Stars can follow up with three points!

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to the stadium on Monday.”

On Wednesday’s home clash he added: “I thoroughly enjoyed the evening and the feedback from supporters has been very, very pleasing.

“Yes, we lost the meeting, but there was some good racing and the riders from both sides really had a great attitude, they were a delight to deal with.

“This meeting put the fun back into the sport for me and I really cannot thank the riders, sponsors and fans enough. I will always remember those who stood by this club at a very tough and controversial time.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am.”

For tomorrow’s trip to Leicester Lynn are struggling to field a competitive one-to-seven due to the various doubling-up riders in their revamped side. Thomas Jorgensen, Jonasson and reserve Auty are not available.

Quipped Chapman: “Let’s hope it rains and Leicester’s off – that would really please me!”

RESULTS, FIXTURES AND LEAGUE TABLE: PAGE 77 of our Friday 4/8/17 paper.