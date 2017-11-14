Buster keen on Iverson return

King’s Lynn Stars owner Keith Chapman has admitted he would love to have Niels-Kristian Iversen back at the the Adrian Flux Arena − if circumstances permit.

A return to UK racing in 2018 is possible after Iversen missed out on next year’s Grand Prix world title series.

Polish League restrictions, which prevent riders from racing in some countries, ruled the popular Dane out of the 2017 season, putting an end to a super six-year spell at Lynn when Iversen turned himself into a truly world-class rider.

The Saddlebow Road stadium outfit stressed that ultimately the matter is out of their hands and relies on the decisions of both the much-missed rider and his parent club, adding: “Niels is not our asset and therefore we have not spoken with him or his parent club about this.”

Furthermore, club chief ‘Buster’ Chapman says there are still hurdles to overcome to make it happen after the 35-year-old was overlooked for a Grand Prix slot when injury ruined his chances of automatic qualification.

He said: “I was gutted for Niels when I heard he wasn’t back in the GPs because I feel he fully deserved a spot.

“He’s a top rider who knows how to mix it with the very best, but he’ll be back one day I’m sure.

“The GPs have never had an influence on Niels’ inclusion at King’s Lynn or in British Speedway – the problem was with the rulings that Poland introduced.

“They continue to prove to be very difficult to work with at this moment in time but that’s another story for another day.

“But of course not having a Grand Prix every other week would of course make any rider look at all options possible and who knows what will happen,” he told Speedway Star.

Team manager boss Dale Allitt attended the recent British Speedway pre-AGM meeting, while club chief Chapman will be representing Lynn at the sport’s annual meeting which takes place at the end of this week in Tenerife when total points limits and other matters will be discussed.

Due to recovering from illness which caused him to miss most of the second half of the 2017 season, Allitt cannot attend the AGM, and he added: “It’s probably a month too soon for me to commit to it. Buster will be representing King’s Lynn’s interests.”