Busy King’s Lynn Stars chief eager to face 2018 season

King’s Lynn Stars owner Keith Chapman says there is great enthusiasm amongst club bosses ahead of the 2018 speedway season.

Chapman this week returned to the UK after fronting last weekend’s British Speedway AGM in Tenerife where key decisions were made.

Chapman said: “Both Rob Godfrey (BSPA vice chairman) and myself would like to thank all promoters for delivering positive outcomes from the AGM.

“All promoters left the meeting with great enthusiasm towards the 2018 season.”

Chapman also says hard work continues behind the scenes at King’s Lynn with several riders getting in touch wanting to sign for the club.

“There’s a lot happening which will become more apparent as the winter progresses and we are planning some announcements after Christmas to start the build-up to the new season,” he said.

The Stars know they will be hosting meetings on Mondays or Wednesdays after a decision was taken to nominate those nights as SGB Premiership race nights with no Championship racing permitted in a bid to avoid fixture clashes and allow maximum rider availability.

And in what is sure to be a popular move with fans, the traditional tactical substitute is back to replace the black and white helmet for double points. This will be permitted in Heats 5 to 14 (excluding Heat 8) when a team is six points or more behind.

Manager Dale Allitt said team building plans can now begin in earnest: “It’s always difficult at this time of year with not knowing exactly where you’re going regarding points limits.

“You talk to riders and there are lots of things to discuss, so it’s an ongoing process regarding riders.

“It’s also a jigsaw puzzle, in the fact that until you know that final limit you can’t make too many plans.

“It’s simply a case of you may make the signing today; you then look at three to four weeks later and realise the points limits are either higher or lower, and it can cause you issues.

“You have discussions in principle but until you know those all-important numbers, that’s all you can do.”