Challenging weekend for RAF Marham British Superbike team

Jake Dixon and the Marham-based RAF Regular & Reserve Kawasaki team had a challenging and somewhat frustrating round six of the MCE British Superbike Championship at Brands Hatch with the Ashby resident taking a best finish of tenth from the two races.

The weekend started well for the 21-year old as he ran consistently in the top ten during the dry, free practice sessions but he struggled slightly in the damp qualifying session on Saturday afternoon and lined up in 13th and on the fifth row of the grid for Sunday’s opening 20-lap race.

He completed the first lap in 11th on the Kawasaki ZX-10R but by the time the safety car came out on lap five he’d been pushed back down to 13th. Such was the pace of the leading riders, making an overtaking manoeuvre proved to be difficult but Jake had fought his way up to 11th when the race ended prematurely due to rain, only 3.8s adrift of race winner Shane Byrne.

It meant he lined up for the second race later in the day in 13th on the grid once more and at the completion of the first lap around the 2.43-mile Grand Prix circuit, he was up into twelfth. By lap four, he’d moved up another spot to eleventh and when second placed Josh Brookes crashed out on lap nine, he was promoted up the order to tenth. His pace in the second half of the race was as quick as the riders in the podium positions but the time lost in the first half meant he had to settle for tenth and six points, the results seeing him slip back to eighth overall in the points table.

Team-mate Jordan Weaving had three races during the course of the weekend with the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship rider putting in three fine rides on the Briggs Equipment Kawasaki. Starting Saturday’s first race from 11th on the grid he ran inside the top ten throughout and was rewarded with a fine eighth place at the chequered flag.

He was battling hard for a similar position in the second encounter later in the day but got shuffled back to 11th at half race distance and with rain falling, the race was ended prematurely thus denying him the opportunity of climbing back into the top ten. It was solid points nevertheless and he wrapped up his weekend with another strong ride, this time taking his best result of the weekend with seventh in Sunday’s 16-lap race.

Dixon said: “It’s been a really tough weekend and we never really recovered from a technical issue we had in FP2 when I only managed four laps. I didn’t quite have the speed with the bike to allow me to fight in either race and in the beginning of each in particular it was really hard going.

“When the fuel load got lighter, I was as quick as anyone and in the second race I was the fastest rider on track at the end of the race so it’s been frustrating.

“It’s not the results we were hoping for so we need to go away and have a look at everything and make sure we come back stronger at the next round.”

Lee Hardy, team owner, said: “It’s been a bit of a tough day although at least we managed a top ten finish in the second race.

“We haven’t had a lot of wet track time with the Kawasaki so qualifying was a bit of a challenge but 13th wasn’t the end of the world and there were a few riders ahead of Jake on the grid who didn’t have as good a pace in the dry so we were reasonably confident for Sunday’s races.

“However, for some reason the bike wasn’t working at the beginning of the races, an issue we had at the beginning of the year. Something’s not quite right so we’ll check the bike over, look at the weight distribution and the like and get to the bottom of it as it’s clearly holding Jake back in the first half of the race.

“Jordan had two really good rides on Saturday to score some good points and he did exactly what we asked of him.

“Two strong starts put him in a great position and all the changes we’d made to the bike worked and the only disappointment was when the second race got stopped early as he’d just made up three places.

“It was a good day though so it set him up nicely for Sunday’s third and final race and he ended his weekend on a high note with seventh place so we’re all delighted with his performances.”

The next round takes place in two week’s time at Thruxton, Hampshire on 4-6 August.

Picture by Tim Keeton – Impact Images Photography