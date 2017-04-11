Champions Brummies in town to face King’s Lynn Young Stars

The King’s Lynn Young Stars couldn’t have had a tougher test when they begin their SGB National League home speedway campaign tomorrow (Weds, April 12), 7.30pm parade.

Champions for the last two years Birmingham are in town, but Young Stars team boss Scott Campos is buoyant, saying he is confident his side can get a result against the Brummies at the Adrian Flux Arena.

Reserve Lewis Whitmore will be missing due to a prior school commitment and Lynn will be operating rider replacement.

Campos said he will be continuing to race for the time being in the absence of a permanent number one: “It will probably be until the end of the month and then we will re-evaluate from there.

“It was always going to be a hard start once the fixtures came out. We feel we can get a result.

“Taylor (Hampshire) has been struggling a bit of late but I think it will be a different Taylor Hampshire we’ll see on Wednesday and he will give us a bit more clout.”

Experienced Birmingham boss Graham Drury has been quoted as saying he believes his troops can push for a third title in a row, so the visitors are bound to be formidable opponents.

These include 16-year-old Jack Parkinson-Blackburn, who impressed during a two-day training camp at Lynn with Team GB recently.

The Brummies also track former Lynn reserve rider Layne Cupitt, who began last season at the Saddlebow Road stadium. Their No.1 is Coventry-born Tom Bacon.