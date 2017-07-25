Champions Wolves in town to face King’s Lynn Stars

Speedway league champions Wolverhampton are in town tomorrow night to face the King’s Lynn Stars (7.30pm).

The Wolves lie a point behind current SGB Premiership leaders Belle Vue, while Lynn have slipped out of the top four play-off spots due to falling behind on fixtures.

Lynn headed to Leicester last night (Monday) as they went in search of their fifth away win of the season.

The Trucks ‘R’ Us Stars have shown good form overall on the road this campaign, but they dropped out of the play-off places last week after Swindon shot up the Premiership standings courtesy of five wins in the space of seven days.

But Lynn have meetings in hand over their rivals having raced the fewest amount of fixtures in the league.

And with Wolves visiting The Adrian Flux Arena, Stars promoter Keith Chapman is keen to see his side close in on fourth placed Poole, who beat Lynn in their previous outing.

Chapman said: “It’s been a tough couple of weeks for us as a club but we have to move on from that now and focus on the rest of the season.

“Points on the board are what we need and we know we’re a very capable team when our minds are fully focussed.

“It’s time for us all to pull together again and hopefully we can move ourselves closer to those play-off positions again.”

Lynn were forced into two late changes for Leicester.

Already without Chris Holder through suspension, club captain Robert Lambert and guest reserve Lewis Kerr were ruled out of the fixture after both crashing in meetings on Sunday.

Scunthorpe duo Michael Palm Toft and Tero Aarnio deputised and the club would like to thank the duo along with the Scorpions for their co-operation.

Meanwhile, with team manager Dale Allitt still unavailable due to illness, experienced boss Colin Pratt took charge against the Lions.

Nicklas Porsing is in line to make his return to the side in the Wolves clash.

Leicester were without No.1 Kim Nilsson due to a broken arm and booked Great Britain star Chris Harris to deputise while recent recruit Pawel Przedpelski was also missing after breaking his leg on his debut last week.

l Lynn’s skipper Robert Lambert picked up nine points in the first round of the World Under-21 Championship at Poznan on Sunday.

The Great Britain star’s scoring was all done in his first three rides as he raced to three wins – but his hopes were dented by a crash in his second outing with Polish rider Kacper Woryna.

Although Lambert was able to win the re-run with Woryna disqualified, he suffered damage to his hand and wrist as well as being unable to ride his first-choice bike after the incident.

He went out at the semi-final stage of a meeting won by another Pole, Maksym Drabik, who established supremacy in the three-round competition with a 21-point maximum.

Former Lynn rider Maciej Janowski won Saturday’s British Grand Prix at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff.

Lynn’s Chris Holder bagged a double-figure haul.

Results, top 11: Janowski 17 (1st), Jason Doyle 13 (2nd), Matej Zagar 12 (3rd), Bartosz Zmarzlik 16 (4th), Emil Sayfutdinov 11, Patryk Dudek 10, Peter Kildemand 10, Holder 10, Tai Woffinden 9, Niels-Kristian Iversen 7, Fredrik Lindgren 7.

, Antonio Lindback 7, Martin Vaculik 4, Josh Bates (res) 2, Craig Cook 2, Piotr Pawlicki 1, Greg Hancock 0, Adam Ellis (res) 0.

Standings after Round 6 of 12: Doyle 78, Janowski 75, Dudek 75, Lindgren 58, Sayfutdinov 58, Woffinden 57, Zmarzlik 55, Vaculik 49, Zagar 48, Hancock 45, Holder 44, Pawlicki 44, Iversen 38, Lindback 36, Kildemand 22.