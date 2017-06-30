Cook backs King’s Lynn’s Robert Lambert ahead of World Cup meeting

Craig Cook’s recipe for Great Britain World Cup success at Lynn tomorrow: put some dirt on the Adrian Flux Arena track.

GB Lions skipper Cook has reaped plenty of points for the Belle Vue Aces at Lynn this season, including a maximum 15.

Now the new British champion wants to taste glory alongside Lynn’s British U21 champ Robert Lambert for Great Britain.

Speaking after Belle Vue’s victory over Lynn last week, Cook said: “The bike I used in the British Final, my favourite, was the same as I rode here last time.

“Once the track became slick, I had too much power. Then I was messing about with the bike. It could be a spark plug, a carburettor, something not quite right, or just the weather conditions.

“I struggle a little bit once it gets slick - so get plenty of dirt on it for the World Cup.”

The first act of Great Britain boss Alun Rossiter’s campaign was to pick Cook for the captaincy, and the Cumbrian said: “Rosco’s named me as his captain, and I hope my happy-go-lucky attitude will be good for the side.”

On Lambert, Cook added: “Last year Robert put far too much pressure on himself. He needs to relax a bit.

“Hopefully I can tell a few jokes and take the pressure off.”

On his first-ever British title won this month, Cook added: “I feel it’s a relief. I’ve tried so long and fallen short and it’s something I’ve really, really wanted in the past.

“This year I thought: Please don’t fail again.”