Bircham’s Fisher on shortlist for final Norfolk Cricket Alliance monthly award

Bircham’s Shaun Fisher batted his way to a place on the five-man shortlist for the Dipple & Conway Opticians Norfolk Cricket Alliance August Player of the Month award.
Playing in Division Five, Fisher had knocks of 84 in a 198-run victory over Swardeston CEYMS, 83 not out in an abandoned game against Lowestoft and 55 in a 58-run win over Beccles A.
However, Fisher was pipped to the prestigious title by Premier Division Cromer’s Richard Charlwood. Fisher was the second Bircham player to make a PoM shortlist this summer, following in the footsteps of team-mate Will Pillinger, whose prowess earned the attention of judges for the May award.
l Bircham CC holds its annual T20 finals day on Sunday. Times: 11am Castle Acre v Thornham (plate), 2.30pm Bircham v French XI (cup final). Free entry, with refreshments and a raffle. T20-style walk on music is provided by Nutz ‘N’ Voltz entertainment. There is plenty of space for children to play safely.
