Castle Rising, Narborough and Thornham are cricket champions

The penultimate week of the Norfolk Cricket League season saw many promotion and relegation issues sorted, although not all.

Snettisham, already crowned Level 1 champions, made it 17 from 17, Aaron Herbert making 57 and Kristian Heffer taking 5-35 as they beat current second placed side Sandringham.

Kirkley and Belton can still catch Sandringham after beating local rivals Caister, who find themselves in the last relegation spot.

Denver had Felthorpe at 9-6, but ended up chasing 128, getting them for five wickets, Felthorpe now just above the relegation spots.

Both Cringleford and Blundeston, who lost to Saxlingham (Craig Beedon 82 and three wickets, and Tom Browes 63 and three wickets) will be relegated.

In Level 2 West, Castle Rising are champions following their victory over Heacham. Castle Acre will be runners-up following their defeat of Gooderstone, both of the defeated sides in the relegation spots.

Garboldisham B (Thomas Fidler 69) beat North Elmham to leave the losers in the third relegation spot.

In the middle of the table East Harling lost to Northwold (Ash Drohan taking 4-29).

In 3 West, Narborough and Beetley are confirmed as winners and runners-up respectively after they both won well, Narborough at already relegated King’s Lynn Hospital, and Beetley (Tom Esterhuizen 54) over the resurgent Holt.

Beeston had a good win over Sandringham A, Liam Wall taking 5-12. Evergreen Robin Konieczny made 50 and Andrew Boorman 54, Rob Steele took 4-24 and Satish Yeruva 4-32 in Swanton Morley’s win over Saham Toney A.

In 4 North West, Thornham will be promoted as champions after beating Fakenham, but the runners-up spot is not yet decided between Snettisham A and Swaffham B.

Dipple & Conway Norfolk Cricket Alliance

ROUND-UP

Premier Division: Garboldisham 175 all out (41.5 overs; Benjamin Coote 2-36, Ben Allsop 1-50, Jack Major 9-1-36-5, Ben Skipper 2-23) 23pts beat North Runcton 106 all out (36.5; Dean Robinson 29, Ben Allsop 24) 5pts.

Division One: Thetford Town 207 all out (47.5; Dan Ward 1-36, Lloyd Richmond 1-31, Steven Moulton 1-25, Keith Thomson 3-32, Otto Esse 3-43) 7pts lost to Stow 257-7 (50; Thomson 19, William Denny 96, Edward Landymore 69, Tom High 16, Esse not out 26) 25pts.

Division Two: Bradenham 264-4 (45) 25pts beat Fakenham 2nd 130 all out (33.5) 4pts.

Division Three: Great Melton 199-3 (29.2; David Grady 3-44) 24pts beat Downham Town 2nd 198 all out (43.5; Simon Brooking 16, Neil Gromett 10, Ashleigh Corbett 63, Andrew Arndt 56) 5pts.

