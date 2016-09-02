Downham Market ‘A’ pip Swaffham to title

Downham ‘A’ are pictured celebrating winning the Dipple & Conway Opticians Norfolk Cricket Alliance Division Three championship for 2016 following their seven-wicket win over Winterton, to pip near rivals Swaffham to the title.

Jason Porter’s 53 not out was the backbone of the Downham innings, with captain Ashley Corbett (36) and Andrew Arndt (33no) in an unbroken fourth-wicket partnership with Porter, adding the firepower to gain the victory before bad light set in on Saturday.

Top wicket-taker was Johnny Williams with 3-40.

Matthew Brockman-Smith’s analysis of 6-1-24-4 and a rapid 53 from 23 balls by Jasper Payne had kept Swaffham in the hunt to dismiss Sprowston for 121 and win by eight wickets.

Premier Division: North Runcton 278-2 (40.0 overs; Mark Skipper 14, Dean Robinson not out 111, Andrew Barrett 13, Benjamin Coote not out 123) 13pts v Brooke 118-6 (28.0) 6pts, abandoned.

Division One: Stow 6pts v Topcroft 219-2 (44) 9pts, abandoned.

Division Three: Swaffham 127-2 (11.1; Mark Eagle no 29, J Payne 53, Michael Dye 7, Alexander Payne no 19) 22pts beat Sprowston 2nd 121 all out (27; Eagle 2-22, Maurice Dye 1-20, David Annakin 2-21, Matthew Brockman-Smith 4-24) 2pts.

Division Four: Great Melton 2nd 206-8 (45; Pete Brassett 2-24, Martin Saddleton 3-16) 6pts lost to Dersingham 209-2 (31.4; Alex Havers no 64, Ben Southgate 32, Shane Fisher 93, Jamie Cook no 8) 24pts; Martham 173-5 (29.3; Benjamin Wilcox 1-16, Simon Cooke 1-33, Mike Broad 1-30, Warren Bowman 2-22) 22pts beat Stow 2nd 172-8 (45; Mike Broad 23, Matthew Blowers 15, Thomas Davey 47, Lee Smith 41) 5pts; Rocklands 178-2 (45; Jack Trundley 1-19, Timothy Coote 1-10) 7pts lost to North Runcton 2nd 312-7 (45; George Rawlings 33, Ben Skipper 83, Coote 4, William Means 55, Anthony Dobing 15, Darren Cubitt 8, Sam Major no 37, Trundley 2, George Lemon no 48) 21pts.

Division Five: Bircham 242-4 (45; Will Pillinger 31, Liam Crompton 57, Shaun Fisher no 83, Paul Lough 27, Robert Preston 11, Adam Ward no 1) 12pts v Lowestoft Town 2nd 118-5 (29; Fisher 2-25, Preston 2-26) 8pts, abandoned.

Division Six: Hockwold 174-5 (21.5; Steve Barrett 16, David Spencer 7, Garry Butcher 0, Joel Gilmour 70, Roy Bland 42, Euan Gilmour no 24, Anthony Ruddick no 2) 22pts beat Hales & Loddon 171-9 (45; Jonathan Storey 1-28, Simon Groom 5-4-2-3, Carl Smith 1-19, Anthony Ruddick 1-7, Roy Bland 2-30, Garry Butcher 1-7) 5pts.