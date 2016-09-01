Downham Town cricketer Grady nets Firmage award

David Grady of Downham Town Cricket Club becomes the 25th recipient of the Downham Town Sports Federation’s prestigious ‘R.H. Firmage Sports Award’.

David is pictured being presented with his award by brothers Graham (right) and Paul Firmage, sons of the late R.H. ‘Dick’ Firmage.

David was selected to receive the award in respect of his work with the Downham Cricket Club’s youth set-up, where he is both coach and manager of both the Under 13 and U15 teams.

David also captains the club’s Sunday XI, which is made up of mainly youth team players, who play in the Mid Norfolk Sunday Cricket League Peter Parfitt Division 3, and will finish third in this seasons competition, winning seven of their 14 fixtures.

The awards panel considered David’s involvement in the youth cricket to be deciding factor in making their decision.

Keith Bell (Downham Town Football Club), for his committee work, and his involvement in the Downham Ladies team over the years; and Malcolm Tuff (Ryston Runners committee member), and half and marathon runner, were also considered for the award.