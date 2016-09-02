Hockwold win title by 81-point margin

Hockwold CC were confirmed as winners of the Norfolk Cricket Alliance Division Six on Saturday afternoon.

Their resounding home win over Hales & Loddon CC, by five wickets, with 23 overs to spare, was the icing on the cake, as the hosts won the title by an impressive 81 points clear of nearest rivals Happisburgh CC. Hockwold restricted Hales & Loddon to 171-9 from their 45 overs.

Hockwold were floundering at 32-3 in reply, but Joel Gilmour rescued them with 70 off 33 balls, hitting five fours and six sixes. This means that Hockwold will have gained promotion through the Norfolk pyramid system for the third season in a row.

The successful weekend continued on Bank Holiday Monday when the club retained its grip on the Denver Knockout Cup, with an impressive six-wicket win over Wisbech Town CC.

Chairman, John Ruddick, commented: “A tremendous amount of hard work has resulted in the club getting to where it is today.

“We are a progressive club, rapidly becoming a force to be reckoned with. Roy Bland and his squad have played some exceptional cricket this season and there have been some outstanding personal performances.”

He also added: “On the strength of our superb facilities and current success, we are forming a Saturday 2nd.XI which will be playing in the Norfolk Cricket League, Division Four, from next season. We would welcome any cricketers wishing to join us to please do get in touch.”

Website: http://hockwold cc.play-cricket.com/