March Town CC on the up and have a shot at title

March Town CC clinched an immediate return to Cambs Tucker League Division One for next season even though their big game at St Ives was abandoned on Saturday.

March bagged enough bonus points by bowling Division Two table-toppers St Ives out for 124 to secure second spot and move within one point of their rivals.

Next Saturday will decide the league title – March visit relegation threatened Fordham, who beat them earlier in the season, while St Ives host near neighbours Warboys.

March 2nds might just have got out of jail without bowling a ball, as they climbed out of the bottom two in CCA Senior League Division 2.

The top of the table match hosting Needingworth was rained off, but an equally important game at Foxton went ahead, where Cottenham lost and now replace March in the bottom two.

It is highly unlikely that three teams will drop from the division.

In Division One, hosts Blunham recovered from 78-5 to post 239 against Wisbech, but the Fenmen were rattling along in reply at 94-2 in just 12 and a half overs before the rain arrived.

Aussie Jack Hargreaves was unbeaten on 48 from just 25 balls, an innings that included seven fours and two sixes. Sam Rippington had earlier taken 4-38 for Wisbech with Gary Freear chipping in with 3-57.

Scores, Division One: Blunham v Wisbech abandoned. Blunham 239 (S. Rippington 4-38, G. Freear 3-57, P. Edgeller 2-33). Wisbech 94-2 in 12.3 overs (J. Hargreaves 48no, G. Freear 20).

Division Two: St Ives v March abandoned. St Ives 124 (T.Howgego 4-14, A. Wright 3-24, S. Freedman 2-25). March 4-0, 1.3 overs.

The curtain fell down on cricket at The Avenue for another season, when the 1st XI beat Uffington by 55 runs in Rutland League Division 2. Shaz Akhter put on 78 runs for the first wicket with Lewis Welcher.

March 217-9, 45 overs (Shaz Akhter 84, Lewis Welcher 26, Andy Wright 22, Brandon Phillips 19), Uffington 162 all out, 44.5 overs (Andy Wright 4-35, Adam Conyard 3-54, Tyler Phillips 2-25).

n Wimblington Seconds ensured survival in Cambs Division Six by beating second-placed Cambridge NCI 4ths.

NCI made 124-9, with veterans Paul King (2-27) and John Bradley (2-29) on song, before Mark Woodall made 76 no to see them home with an over to spare.

The young Sunday side saw hopes of a last day victory dashed as hosts Chatteris’s pitch was deemed unfit for play.