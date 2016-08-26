North Runcton find the Means to maintain bid for promotion

Dipple & Conway Norfolk Alliance Division Four

North Runcton 2nds beat Sheringham by 54 runs

North Runcton won the toss and elected to bat first as they look to get maximum batting points in their bid for promotion.

Runcton lost regular wickets throughout their innings with only telling contributions from opener Andrew Barrett (27) and in-form Will Means (51). Sam Major (16) batted well with the tail as Runcton got up to a target of 178 also thanks to some six hitting from numbers nine and 11 Rawson and Fisher respectively.

Sheringham’s reply got off to an awful start as Means snicked off Sheringham captain Hudson for a duck soon followed by the league leading run scorer D.King as Michael Annakin bowled him also without troubling the scorers.

Sheringham never looked close to getting towards their total as the NRCC bowlers took wickets with regularity, bowling straight lines as Rawson and Cubitt picked up two each. Pick of the bowlers were the Runcton opening pair Means (3-25) and Annakin (2-8) as North Runcton recorded their eighth victory in a row, winning by 54 runs.

Ball Sponsor: Brown & Co.

IBA Wealth Management MoM: Will Means.

Alliance round-up continued

Division Three: Winterton 215-8 (45; Mark Eagle 1-14, Tom Puckey 1-22, Maurice Dye 6-58) 8pts lost to Swaffham 219-6 (43.2; Eagle 20, Jasper Payne 26, Alexander Payne 35, Michael Dye 27, Ryan Bradbury no 36, Matthew Brockman-Smith no 35) 24pts.

Division Four: Dersingham 130-8 (35.4; Jamie Cook 2-26, Benji Linsell 2-31, Ben Southgate 1-22, Pete Brassett 9-5-7-0, Martin Saddleton 1-26) 20pts beat Rocklands 129-6 (45; Alex Havers 13, Cook 13, Jack Southgate 23, Jamie Tuck 14, James Havers no 37) 6pts; N Runcton 2nd 178 all out (38.4) 24pts beat Sheringham 124 all out (37.4) 6pts; Stow 2nd 207-10 (40.1) 24pts beat Great Melton 2nd 196-9 (49) 9pts.

Division Six: Dereham 2nd 77 all out (28; Jonathan Storey 2-18, Scott Palmer 9-4-9-2, David Spencer 9-3-19-2, Euan Gilmour 4-24) 2pts lost to Hockwold 273-4 (45; Anthony Ruddick 40, Joel Gilmour 76, Roy Bland 45, Euan Gilmour 84) 25pts.