Sandringham triumph to confirm Norfolk Cricket League runners-up spot

After 18 weeks of joy, pain, sunshine and rain the first revamped Norfolk Cricket League season has finally ended.

Many of the league winners had been decided in the last couple of weeks, but there was still much to play for elsewhere.

In Level 1, Snettisham – already crowned champions – went to Kirkley and Belton looking to finish the season unbeaten.

Thanks to 62 from Jordan Forder, followed up by Kieron Herbert taking 4-8 they duly managed that feat to prove they were more than worthy winners of the league. Kirkley’s Chris Lambert made 67 for the home side.

In the battle of the bottom two Blundeston finished the season with a win. Felthorpe travelled to Great Yarmouth needing four points for safety.

Bowling first, they bowled Yarmouth out (Simon Derrick 4-24) to put themselves safe, however the home side bowled even better (Mark Thompson 4-15) to win.

Caister travelled to Denver knowing a win was required to put any pressure on Felthorpe, however the home side proved too strong, leaving them in the third relegation spot.

Sandringham had a good win at home against Saxlingham to consolidate runners-up spot.

With Castle Rising and Castle Acre already having won Level 2 West, there was little to play for on the last weekend.

That didn’t stop Castle Acre winning their last game, against bottom side Heacham, Dan Cross signing off with 52, and Jethro Agnew and Elliott Whiting both taking four wickets.

East Harling travelled the very short distance to Garboldisham and beat their B team, Stuart Ayton taking 4-29 as Garboldisham’s Richard Culling made 70 and Harry Youngman 85. Kev Seymour with 77 and Stuart Hilton with 66 saw Harling home.

Despite beating Northwold, Gooderstone remained in the final relegation spot above North Elmham who lost to Reepham and Salle (Adam Meek 5-27).

In Level 3 West, champions Narborough beat runners-up Beetley comfortably.

Holt returned to winning ways, Aaron Riseborough making 62no, at home to Bircham A.

Beeston’s Adie Greef took another four wickets (4-14) as they beat relegated King’s Lynn Hospital.

Swanton Morley and Sandringham scored freely in their game, Jacob Seed making 121 and Mitchell Kerr 124 for Swanton, Adam Birch 86 and Bradley Tennant 92 for Sandringham.

Thornham had already been crowned Level 4 North West champions and sat this week out.

Swaffham A and Snettisham A both won, but previous results meant that Snettisham A finished runners-up and get promotion to finish a good season for the club.

Lloyd Osbourne made 63no as they overcame Castle Rising A and James Dorling made 113no for Swaffham A in their win over Gooderstone A (Jim Parker 50).

So the first season of the new look NCL comes to an end.

Thanks to all those who took part this season and embraced all the changes, intergration, regionalisation and the very successful loan system. I hope to see many of you at our awards evening in October.