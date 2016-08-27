Swaffham and Snettisham to contest Mid-Norfolk Sunday Cricket League bank holiday finals

Hethersett & Tas Valley CC will contest the Mid-Norfolk Sunday Cricket League’s Challenge Cup with Swaffham CC.

The final will be played at the Sprowston CC, Barkers Lane ground, on August 29 Bank Holiday Monday. The start time will be 1pm.

Swaffham, from the west of the county, defeated North Runcton on their way to the final whilst Hethersett & Tas Valley triumphed over a strong Norwich CC side as well as an in-form Reepham & Salle.

League chairman, Colin King, said: “This is going to be a tough final with both sides highly deserving of being there.

“They are two fine teams who, I know, will play some great cricket. I am really looking forward to seeing them perform.”

The umpires will be Chris Free and Chris Palmer.

Meanwhile, the Broke Cup Final will also be contested on the same day at Sprowston CC and sees two “teams of the moment” competing. Barney, which is quite probably the last true village cricket side in Norfolk, will be taking on Snettisham from the west of the county.

King commented: “If you look at this match from the League’s position, then Barney would be fancied for the title but then Snettisham is having an excellent season and are playing well above their ranking in the league. Either team could win this. Both teams want to win this. Let battle commence”.

The umpires will be James MacArthur and Kevin Bowman.

There is plenty of space to both park and watch the matches. Everyone is most welcome.