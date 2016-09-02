T20 under 19 stars ensure Fakenham seal trophy treble

Fakenham Cricket Club’s T20 under 19 stars ensured the club completed a seasonal cup treble in the County T20 U19 Final on Sunday at Manor Park, Horsford.

Fakenham played Bradfield in the first semi-final and asked Fakenham to bat.

Harrison Futter (44) and Harry Bammant (12) opened the innings and got Fakenham off to a good start with help from Lloyd Marshall (29). Wickets fell quickly but good knocks from Tommo Yarham (25), William Buckingham (21) and Oscar Campbell (17) saw Fakenham reach 162.

Bradfield’s innings couldn’t find the momentum required. Bradfield were all out for 134, giving Fakenham a win by 28 runs.

In the final, Acle were Fakenham’s opponents who also asked Fakenham to bat first.

Futter (19) and Bammant (41) opened the innings and gave Fakenham a good platform and were well supported by Yarham (30) and Buckingham (28) not out, giving Fakenham a competitive score of 172.

In reply Fakenham’s tight bowling, in particular Nathan Thurston’s three wickets, never allowed Acle to achieve the required rate and they fell well short of their target with 130, giving Fakenham a 42-run victory.

This was a fine all round team performance and many of the players will have played together starting with Kwik Cricket and going on to become champions at under 11’s, 13’s and 15’s.

Also this is the third trophy the club had won this year, the other two being the The Bradley Cup and The NACO Cup.

l In the final Norfolk Alliance Premier Division game of the season, a depleted Fakenham team won the toss and decided to bat, but both openers Chad Bowes and Luke Findlay were back in the pavilion with the score on only 12.

Will Dunger was in next and tore into the Sprowston attack scoring 68 off 45 balls with 13 fours and a six. Sadly after his dismissal the Fakenham batting fell apart with only Joe Bane-Young (26) and Lloyd Marshall (17) achieving double figures and Fakenham were all out for 147.

In Sprowston’s innings Fakenham had an early success with Bowes having Frankie Sutton caught by Toby Hood without scoring but 147 was never going to be a sufficient total and Sprowston made light work of winning in the 38th over and giving them a six-wicket win. This was a disappointing game for Fakenham as the previous weeks had seen some excellent performances.

Cookes of Fakenham man of the match: Will Dunger.

l Downham travelled to Swardeston on the final day of the Alliance Premier season knowing they could still finish anywhere between second and eighth in the ten-team table.

Downham won the toss and chose to bat, but with usual opener Tansley away it was Todd and Harrison who aimed to build a platform for the innings. That they did, as Todd raced to a quick-fire 38.

The scoreboard read 54 when Todd was caught from a Poulton slower ball. Yates joined Harrison and the two took the score to 95. When Harrison was caught for 29, however, the floodgates opened as Downham went for 93 for 1 to 105 for 5. It was left to Joss Stuart (28) and Chris Sharp (30) to rebuild as both batted well but could not go on to make the big score.

Debutants Ben Fouracre (12) and Neil Wynn (6*) put on 22 for the last wicket in an entertaining stand as Downham reached 199 all out.

Downham got off to the perfect reply, Ian Harrison taking the wicket of Martin in the third over. From there, though, Swardeston made the run chase look relatively easy with 15 year-old Flynn Drinkwell making a classy 52.

Sam Sharp again bowled well but the star was Wynn who took 2 for 10 off three overs at the end. He was unable to prevent defeat, however, as Swardeston got over the line with five wickets to spare.

CGM Group MoM – Neil Wynn.

Downham 2nd title: page 90.

l On Monday Thornham hosted their first sixes competition. With the best weather of the weekend six sides battled it out. Holkham ran out winners, beating Barefoot Estates in the final.

A big thank-you to all who helped put the event on; and sponsors Thornham Deli, The Lifeboat Inn,The Orange Tree and Barefoot Estates.