Dale’s driving ambition for King’s Lynn Stars

King’s Lynn Stars team boss Dale Allitt is showing driving ambition by bidding to become fitter than ever for the 2018 campaign following illness.

Allitt was out of action for the majority of the second half of last season after falling ill in July at a Stars SGB Premiership speedway meeting.

Since undergoing a mountain of tests he is still awaiting a final medical verdict, but Allitt is now allowed to drive.

He had to grab a lift to attend − against doctor’s orders − the final two Stars home fixtures of last season.

The Lynn manager was taken ill during the Trucks ‘R’ Us Stars versus Poole Pirates home fixture on July 13, but is fully on the road to recovery after beginning a fitness regime and has already lost a couple of stone.

“I’ve had loads of tests: ECG’s, ultrasound, monitors fitted for 24 hours, chest X-rays; loads and loads − you name it, I’ve had it,” he said.

“Hopefully it was something that is behind me and I’m making every effort to ensure I’m as fit and healthy as I can possibly be, going into next year.

“Already I feel fitter than what I’ve been. I’m back to driving. The last thing I had was the fitted monitor which was three weeks ago. Obviously that has got to be analysed and I’m waiting for the results from that.

“Results from the ultrasound and the like have come back good, and that’s all you can go on. These things take time, I get that, and I’m not the only one in the NHS.”

Allitt was keen to dispel rumours concerning his illness: “I can say what it wasn’t: it wasn’t a heart attack, it wasn’t a stroke − which I’ve heard is going around.

“In that time I’ve been careful and gone back to the gym; gone back to playing badminton, which is all good. I want to lose another two or three stone before next year.

“On that basis, I’ll be fitter, healthier and stronger than I’ve ever been.”

Allitt will be attending the sport’s pre-AGM next Tuesday, while Lynn owner Keith Chapman will represent the club at the main annual meeting in mid-November.