Defeat for King’s Lynn Stars in final away meeting

The Lynn Stars closed out their away SGB Premiership campaign with another tough night as they were beaten 48-24 at Wolverhampton on Monday in a meeting cut short after 12 races.

Lynn lost Tomas H Jonasson, Kai Huckenbeck and Simon Lambert on the morning of the fixture due to illness and injuries being aggravated on Sunday.

And already restricted to six riders with rider replacement running for Huckenbeck, their fortunes faded again when reserve duo Josh Auty and guest Tom Perry crashed out in Heat 2 leaving the Stars with just four in their line-up. Perry suffered arm and rib injuries.

Skipper Robert Lambert said: “If we didn’t have bad luck lately, we wouldn’t have any at all.

“It just goes from bad to worse for us really and it’s a shame because there’s nothing we can do on a night like tonight.

“The whole situation turned the meeting into a bit of a farce but what are we meant to do? The four of us who were left gave it our best but we were always up against it.”

Wolves: Mark Riss 11+1, Rory Schlein 9+1, Jacob Thorssell 8+1, Freddie Lindgren 7+1, Sam Masters 7+1, Kyle Howarth 6+2, Nathan Greaves 0.

Lynn: Robert Lambert 8, Adam Ellis 7, Thomas Jorgensen 5, Michael Palm Toft 4, Josh Auty 0, Tom Perry 0, Kai Huckenbeck R/R.

The Trucks ‘R’ Us Stars will bring the curtain down on the season on Wednesday, September 13 at home to Rye House (full preview on Tuesday).