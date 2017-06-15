Depleted King’s Lynn Stars lose as Wolverhampton cruise in cup

Manager Dale Allitt felt King’s Lynn Stars had been victims of circumstance as Wolverhampton cruised to a 54-36 win at the Adrian Flux Arena on Wednesday (June 14).

The Stars were without the reserve pairing of Kai Huckenbeck and Simon Lambert, who scored 13 between them against Swindon in their last home outing, before Nicklas Porsing dropped out due to injury.

The hosts were up against it from the off as Wolves took heat advantages from six straight races to lead by 14 after eight. Even the stubborn resistance of Chris Holder and Troy Batchelor was not enough to prevent the return leg at Monmore Green on Monday, June 26 becoming mission impossible.

“You don’t go into any meeting wanting to lose regardless of the situation,” said Allitt.

“It was very hard. Losing a couple of riders in a couple of days didn’t help, nor did the rules and regulations which made us use riders on Championship averages at this level. That limited us massively.

“We missed the reserve power we had against Swindon. Simon and Kai were big losses at the worst possible time, we had our weakest team of the season available to face the best team in the league.

“You have to take the positives out of it, though. Chris continues to get better and better which is good to see, while Troy had another good night too.”

The Stars have little time to recover with a trip to Somerset in the Premiership on Friday (7.30).

King’s Lynn: Troy Batchelor 12, Chris Holder 10+2, Lewis Rose 5, Robert Lambert 4, Carl Wilkinson 4, Jake Knight 1, Nicklas Porsing R/R.

Wolverhampton: Jacob Thorssell 13, Freddie Lindgren 11, Sam Masters 9+1, Rory Schlein 8+3, Kyle Howarth 6+1, Nathan Greaves 4, Mark Riss 3+1.