Depleted King’s Lynn Stars lose at Leicester

A weakened King’s Lynn Stars side were comfortably beaten 54-38 at Leicester on Monday.

Already without suspended heat-leader Chris Holder, the depleted Trucks ‘R’ Us Stars were dealt further blows in the build-up to the meeting when club captain Robert Lambert and guest reserve Lewis Kerr were also ruled out through injuries picked up on Sunday.

But the night got off to the worst possible start for the men from Norfolk when Troy Batchelor left the track and headed back into the pits while under the two minute time allowance for the re-run. He was consequently excluded and the Stars conceded their first of four 5-1s in the opening six races.

But once they’d found the right set-up, regular duo Thomas Jorgensen and Kai Huckenbeck raised their performances alongside late guest replacement Michael Palm Toft (pictured).

Huckenbeck produced a steady night’s work while Palm Toft was always in the thick of the action, pulling off some impressive passing manoeuvres.

And after picking up just one point from his opening two rides, it was Jorgensen who stole the show as he signed off his night with four consecutive race wins.

Stars promoter Keith Chapman said: “Dashing around trying to find guests so close to a meeting is tough and it makes an already difficult task that little bit harder.

“But we thank both Michael Palm Toft and Tero Aarnio for stepping in at such short notice and their efforts definitely didn’t go unnoticed.

“Michael was able to joint top score so fair play to him for that and Tero doesn’t get many meetings at this level but he was popping out the starts at times and was always in contention.

“I thought Kai rode really well and Thomas Jorgensen was absolutely outstanding.

“Those four gave me what I’m looking for and that’s what our fans deserve too.

“They rode their socks off, they had the right attitude all night long and they gave it everything they’d got - that’s all I expect of my riders to be honest.

“Of course I’m disappointed with the scoreline but this was always going to be a tough one.”

The Stars are back in action on Wednesday when they host Wolverhampton at The Adrian Flux Arena.

LEICESTER 54: Lasse Bjerre 14, Danny King 11+2, Erik Riss 9+1, Josh Bates 9, Chris Harris 6+4, Kyle Newman 5+1, Pawel Przedpelski R/R.

KING’S LYNN 38: Thomas Jorgensen 13, Michael Palm-Toft 13, Kai Huckenbeck 7+2, Troy Batchelor 4, Tero Aarnio 1, Simon Lambert 0, Robert Lambert R/R.