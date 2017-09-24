Dixon still remains in showdown contention

An heroic ride by Jake Dixon in the opening MCE British Superbike Championship race at Oulton Park on Sunday ensured the RAF Regular & Reserve Kawasaki team, based at RAF Marham, remained in Showdown contention with five races still remaining.

Dixon had to start the race from pit lane but fought his way up to fourth and with sixth in the second race, he still sits in fourth overall.

He signalled his intentions for the weekend from the word go when, having consistently run inside the top three in free practice, he claimed a superb pole position for Sunday’s opening 18-lap race with a time of 1.33.59 during Saturday’s qualifying session.

It put him in a superb frame of mind for the first of the two races although rain meant it would be a wet start to proceedings.

After a race full of drama, he still crossed the line in sixth for ten valuable points, just eight adrift now of second place.

The penultimate round of the British Superbike Championship takes place in two week’s time at Assen, Holland, during the weekend of September 29.

Lee Hardy, from the RAF Marham team, said: “After the crash in morning warm-up, it was a frantic hour trying to get the bike ready for the race.

“So full credit goes to the team for getting Jake out on track.”