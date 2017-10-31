Duo are on the mend for Lynn Stars

Local King’s Lynn Stars racer Lewis Rose has received some fantastic news on his frustrating long-term shoulder problem.

Two major crash incidents − including a severely dislocated collarbone at the end of 2016 − during the past two seasons have put the skids under the Gedney Drove End-based Rose’s speedway career.

The latest shoulder injury curtailed the 28 year-old former Young Stars rider’s 2017 campaign at the midway point, but Rose revealed better news on social media.

The Reading-born rider Tweeted: “After all that time now got the all clear on the shoulder.”

There have also been developments on recent signing Thomas Jorgensen’s knee injury.

Danish rider Jorgensen has been working on his knee with Aldridge sports specialist Steve Williams.

The Scunthorpe, Workington and former Wolverhampton 25 year-old is still waiting news on whether an operation is needed.

Jorgensen was plagued by knee problems throughout the closing weeks of the season.

Then a bike breakdown during the very last race of the Stars’ final SGB Premiership meeting of the campaign at home to Rye House cost them a draw and meant they lost 44-46 at the Adrian Flux Arena in September.