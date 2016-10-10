Dutch difficulty for RAF Marham rider Seeley

Alastair Seeley and the Marham-based RAF Regular & Reserve BMW team endured a difficult weekend at Assen in Holland, venue for the penultimate round of the 2016 MCE British Superbike Championship, with the Northern Irishman unable to pick up any points from the two races.

A difficult qualifying session saw the Carrickfergus rider end up in 24th place which put him on the eighth row of the grid for the first 18-lap race. He then started to encounter chatter with the front end of the bike and crossed the line in 21st place.

In the next race he was forced to retire.

The injured Jake Dixon remains in 15th overall with 50 points whilst Alastair’s 23 points scored so far see him occupy 22nd overall in the Championship table with one round and three races remaining.

Lee Hardy, team owner, said: “The weekend just never got going unfortunately and after three poor weekends, it’s just not been good enough for the team nor for all our sponsors.

“Leading into qualifying, we’d had mixed conditions and not a massive amount of dry track time but it’s hard to make excuses and Alastair probably didn’t get the best out of the tyres getting stuck behind a slower rider which compromised our position.

“That obviously made the job hard for the first race and we ended up racing with guys who we should be beating.

“It’s hard to do something from that far back on the grid but we hoped we might be able to get 1 or 2 points at least.

“Sadly, that wasn’t the case and in race two, we unfortunately didn’t get a finish as a technical problem caused the bike to stop after the fuel pump went down. With no fuel pressure the engine wouldn’t run so it ended a very disappointing and unhappy weekend for all concerned.

“Like I say, it’s not what we expect and it’s not what we come racing for so we’re looking forward to the three races at Brands next time out where we can hopefully reward everyone in the team and all our loyal sponsors with as many points as possible.”

The final round takes place at Brands Hatch, Kent on October 14-16.