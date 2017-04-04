Ex-Lynn rider Kerr joins Poole Pirates

Poole have moved to sign Heacham speedway ace Lewis Kerr as a replacement for shoulder injury victim Kyle Newman.

Former Lynn Stars and Young Stars rider Kerr had been left without an SGB Premiership team place following the withdrawal of Coventry but is now set to make his Pirates debut tomorrow (Wednesday, April 5) at home to Belle Vue.

Promoter Matt Ford said: “Lewis kept in contact with me during the winter enquiring as to whether there could be a place for him in the Poole side, but unfortunately at the time the numbers just wouldn’t fit.

“I couldn’t fault his enthusiasm and so when we learned that Kyle would be sidelined for a significant period of time I turned to Lewis.

“I am really gutted for Kyle, it is another cruel and luckless blow to him and I know that he was keen to continue making progress this season.

“With the seriousness of the injury I couldn’t risk operating rider replacement for a lengthy period.”

Lynn first meet perennial title contenders Poole away on Wednesday, July 12.

Results from Premiership Pairs at Somerset on Friday: 1 Lynn Stars (Chris Holder and Robert Lambert) 2. Wolverhampton (Jacob Thorsell and Freddie Lindgren).

Group A: Wolverhampton 17 – Freddie Lindgren 10 Jacob Thorssell 7 Swindon 14 – Jason Doyle 10 Nick Morris 4 Somerset 12 – Rohan Tungate 6 Patrick Hougaard 6 Belle Vue 11 – Craig Cook 7 Max Fricke 4

Group B: Lynn Stars 21 – Chris Holder 11 Robert Lambert 10 Rye House 15 – Scott Nicholls 10 Chris Harris 5 Leicester 11 – Kim Nilsson 7 Danny King 4 Poole 7 – Brady Kurtz 4 Jack Holder 3