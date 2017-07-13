Ex-Poole Star Holder shines as King’s Lynn dominate hosts Pirates

Former king of Wimborne Road Chris Holder reigned supreme as King’s Lynn dominated Poole Pirates in a memorable 49-44 victory on Wednesday (July 12).

The Grand Prix ace, a Pirate for the past nine seasons, bagged 13 from five rides at his old stomping ground as the Trucks R Us Stars showed power throughout the team with several overtaking manoeuvres.

Trucks R Us King's Lynn Stars Speedway Team - Chris Holder

Holder revealed it had been an inside job having passed on plenty of track knowledge to his colleagues but insisted the success had been a collective effort.

“To win anywhere is good but to come back to Poole is pretty special for me,” said Holder.

“I spent nine years here and it is a place I know inside out. Coming here with King’s Lynn is a lot different – you’re on the other side of the pits and in different changing rooms – it feels weird because you’re surrounded by the same faces you’ve known for years.

“It was about us getting the win, though, and the boys relied on my experience around there. I told them everything I knew but it was them that did the job, it was a team effort and it worked out perfectly.”

While Holder might have felt strange over his return, he made no apologies for helping to consign his former employers to defeat.

“It is my job, it is what I have to do,” he added. “If I can’t ride at one place, I have to go somewhere else. That’s speedway, people get switched around when the numbers don’t fit and that’s just the way it is.

“It was nice to see everyone at Poole and whatever the result, there were no hard feelings which was good.”

The evening might have turned out even better had Robert Lambert managed to get past Poole’s Jack Holder, younger brother of Chris, in heat 15 but Stars were denied a bonus point in a meeting they led by 11 at one stage.

King’s Lynn gated on a maximum in the opener but Jack Holder bagged second ahead of Troy Batchelor while Thomas Jorgensen scampered away. Poole hit back with a 4-2 led by Paul Starke from the gate before the visitors lit the blue touch paper.

Both hosts hit the front in the third but with Nicolai Klindt attacking a wide line, Kai Huckenbeck and Lambert cut up the inside before the German got by leader Richie Worrall on lap three to gain a heat advantage.

Chris Holder pinned Hans Andersen for three quarters of a lap before maintaining a healthy lead in a shared heat four and although Klindt led the fifth, Jorgensen attacked the inside run with Batchelor following suit before racing away for a first Stars 5-1.

Dale Allitt’s men didn’t have to wait long for another as Chris Holder gated with Krzysztof Kasprzak relegated from second to last. Lewis Rose held on for second from Jack Holder, who made a fist of splitting his opponents despite a sluggish start.

Poole found themselves in the unusual position of being 10 down and although Starke retired on lap one, Andersen’s tactical win reduced the arrears in a 6-3.

Starke shrugged off his mechanical issues to file in behind Jack Holder as Pirates hit back with a maximum of their own but Chris Holder’s third win from as many rides with Rose in third plumped King’s Lynn’s cushion to five points.

Jack Holder made the gate in heat 10 but Kasprzak’s bid to gain second from Lambert pushed the Team GB rider into the dirt and he jetted past the leader to share the spoils.

Stars extended their advantage when Batchelor resisted early pressure from Andersen and closed in on victory as Huckenbeck and Rose cruised to a maximum from the gate in heat 12.

Lynn were 11 to the good but Pirates kept battling as Kasprzak shook off his troubles to lead home Andersen in heat 13 despite pressure from Chris Holder.

Poole needed another 5-1 but while Starke passed Lambert, his second spot all but ended the home side’s hopes.

Chris Holder sailed away with heat 15 but Lambert was denied the point that would have boosted his side’s league tally.

The rivals renew acquaintances at the Adrian Flux Arena tomorrow (Thursday) with Simon Lambert replacing Danny Ayres, who is on Championship duty for Redcar, at reserve.

Poole 44: Hans Andersen 14+1, Paul Starke 9+1, Jack Holder 8+2, Krzysztof Kasprzak 5, Richie Worrall 5, James Shanes 2+1, Nicolai Klindt 1.

Lynn 49: Chris Holder 13, Lewis Rose 8+2, Robert Lambert 8, Kai Huckenbeck 7+1, Troy Batchelor 7, Thomas Jorgensen 6+1, Danny Ayres 0.