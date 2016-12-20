Ex-world champ Holder could have joined King’s Lynn Stars almost a decade ago

Chris Holder has revealed how his move to the King’s Lynn Stars has been almost a decade in the making.

The 2012 World Speedway Champion has been snapped up by the Stars for the 2017 season to lead their bid for SGB Premiership glory.

Holder, 29, has revealed how he almost joined the club in the Premier League back in 2007 before eventually remaining with the Isle of Wight.

But he is delighted to now finally call the Adrian Flux Arena his home track – and he is keen to make up for lost time by launching a title challenge with his new club.

“I’m really excited about the whole thing,” Holder said. “With the Poole thing not working out, it’s good to get an opportunity to keep racing in England.

“I think the fresh start could be pretty good for me. Obviously the new rules went against me at Poole, but I’m looking forward to riding for King’s Lynn and want to make sure it’s a good year.”

“King’s Lynn is a place where I’ve done pretty well before, and I came quite close to signing for them in the Premier League in 2007.

“It’s a bit delayed but it’s nice to finally get a chance to race there, and I’m looking forward to the challenge.

“You always want to be riding for a club that can be competing at the top, so hopefully we can be in the running for the title.

“King’s Lynn have been there or thereabouts the last few years, but they’ve always had a lot of injuries so hopefully we can have some more luck this year.

“With the team that’s being talked about, we should have a strong side on paper so if we can transfer that onto the track we should do well.”

For Holder, his switch to King’s Lynn for the 2017 season will be a fresh challenge since the Australian ace has spent his entire top flight career with Poole to date.

After a catalogue of injuries, he enjoyed some vintage form last season and finished fourth in the Speedway Grand Prix series.

He was desperate to continue racing on these shores when the Pirates looked elsewhere.

The Sydney racer said: “I thought straight away I wanted to be in England.

“I want a job here and it’s good for overall racing and all that kind of stuff.

“I’ve got mechanics and bikes over here and so I was fishing around a bit and King’s Lynn came up pretty quick with Rob (Lyon, Lynn’s co-promoter), and when I heard straight away about maybe Niels has got problems with the three-league deal and all that stuff, I didn’t want to wait around.”

Holder was revealed as a Roger Warnes Transport Stars rider for 2017 in front of a packed crowd at the club’s fans forum at the Adrian Flux Arena on Friday night.

He joins Nicklas Porsing and Kai Huckenbeck who had already been named in the side.

Brilliant British youngster Robert Lambert will be back for the new season and he is joined by former Grand Prix ace Troy Batchelor.

There’s also a return for Lewis Rose, who will be fully fit for the campaign after ending last season on the injured list.

And delighted co-promoter Lyon said: “I’m delighted with the team, we have familiar faces but of course Chris is the stand-out headline signing.

“He will be the only World Champion appearing in the SGB Premiership and we are delighted to have him.

“Of course it’s sad we can’t accommodate Niels-Kristian Iversen. The rules as they stand in Poland mean he cannot race in the UK as he already has deals there and Sweden. He wanted to come back to Lynn, and the situation may change in Poland, but we had to move on and Chris was available.

“Robert Lambert is always good to watch and we’re delighted he will be back – and we all know Troy Batchelor is capable of so much more than he showed last season.

“Lewis Rose was one of the first names we wanted and it’s a warm welcome back to him – so we are just left with one place to fill.”

The Saddlebow side will have Dale Allitt as team manager for the new season and they have reverted back to Wednesday as their designated racenight.