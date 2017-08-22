Fast Freddie flies in as King’s Lynn Stars continue play-off push

Current world No.4 Freddie Lindgren is due to fly into town as King’s Lynn Stars tomorrow stage a mouth-watering double header against high-flying Wolverhampton (7.30 start).

The Trucks ‘R’ Us Stars, who have three fixtures in hand on some teams, are keen to catch up on their nine remaining ones, beginning last night (Monday) at Swindon, before the cut-off date for the play-offs in early September.

It means they will now stage both SGB Premiership meetings against Wolves on one blockbuster evening at the Adrian Flux Arena.

Wolves’ Lindgren scooped 18 Grand Prix points at Malilla in his native Sweden last week by finishing third in the final to keep in contention for the world title and was the outright winner of round two in Warsaw, Poland.

The 31-year-old is one of the few GP riders still racing in the UK and he is 12 points behind Monster Energy World Championship leader Maciej Janowski.

Stars owner Keith Chapman said: “It promises to be a bumper night of racing at the Adrian Flux Arena, and we’re very much looking forward to it.

“Wolves are a great side full of world class riders, so we should get 30 heats of great drama next Wednesday.

“We realise it will be a late finish, but with the schools still on holiday we hope families will bring the kids along for an evening of entertainment.

“We anticipate adult admission for 30 heats of Premiership speedway to be £25, but full details on admission will be published in due course.

“Our main priority is to create a night of great value for our fans and fantastic racing.

“Wolves are one of the most attractive sides in the league, and although they’ll no doubt be targeting eight league points we’ll be doing all we can to get six points ourselves.

“We’d like to thank Wolverhampton for their co-operation and we look forward to welcoming them to the Adrian Flux Arena.”

Chapman added on Wednesday’s 50-40 win at home to Leicester: “That was some of the best racing I’ve seen in the last decade at King’s Lynn.

“All the riders got stuck in, and credit to both teams for putting on a fantastic show. It was great to get back to winning ways and we hope that can continue.”

l The Stars last night headed to Blunsdon hoping to stop the SGB Premiership table toppers’ 12-meeting winning streak in their tracks in front of the BT Sport cameras.

Having brought to an end an unwanted run of six defeats, Chapman has faith that his recently-reshuffled pack could pull off a result at Swindon: “I have been really impressed with the team performances of late,” said Chapman.

“We have gradually improved and had a fantastic meeting against Leicester, the togetherness among the lads and the team riding was amazing.

“There is a new spirit in the camp and hopefully that will help us to ride well and get something at Swindon.

“They have been on a great run so we can go there relaxed and looking to enjoy it, but at the same time, we have a chance to get into the play-offs and we want to take it.”

Nicklas Porsing is still sidelined by illness and a busy schedule has taken its toll on Simon Lambert’s long-standing wrist complaint, so Scunthorpe’s Tero Aarnio stepped in at reserve.

The Robins also had a guest at number seven with James Sarjeant replacing Zach Wajtknecht.

“It is a shame, with Nicklas in the side I think we would have a better chance but Tero is a capable rider who is keen to do well,” added Chapman.

Swindon Robins: Jason Doyle, Adam Ellis, Tobiasz Musielak, David Bellego, Nick Morris, Bradley Wilson-Dean, James Sarjeant.

Lynn Stars: Robert Lambert, Thomas Jorgensen, Michael Palm Toft, Kai Huckenbeck, Tomas H Jonasson, Josh Auty, Tero Aarnio.