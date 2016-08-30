Abbott at the double for Fakenham Town

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Brantham Athletic 1

Fakenham Town 2

George Abbott struck twice to seal three away points for the Ghosts, who had to come back from conceding a first-half goal.

Abbott had levelled matters by half-time, and this second win of the season puts Fakenham in 14th position.

Fakenham travel to Gorleston tonight.

Fakenham: Colman, Akers, Dye, Youngs, James Williams, Daniel Williams, Garner, Abbott, Plumb, Cary, Lawn. Subs: Garner, Smith. Att: 45.

Swaffham Town 0

Ipswich Wanderers 1

An 89th minute strike which went in off the post robbed the Pedlars of a point they felt they deserved.

Swaffham, still suffering from absences through injury and the holiday season, fielded some Reserve team players. Winless Swaffham are in 18th place.

Many thanks to sponsors for their support this season, especially the George Hotel and Greyhound Inn for match-day food provision; and club sponsor, Narford Scaffolding, for their continued support and provision of materials and expertise for the new stand.

They will try to do it all again tonight, Great Yarmouth Town are the visitors to Shoemakers Lane, kick-off 7.45pm.

The Under 18’s, who lead the Youth League, North Division, bagged a point against Easton & Otley College in midweek.

On Thursday they host North Walsham, 7.45pm.

First Division

Kings Lynn Town Res 0 Haverhill Borough 0

The Reserves suffered a Walks stalemate with Haverhill Borough, who recorded their fifth unbeaten game on the road this month despite being reduced to 10 men on 50 minutes, Gareth Thomas being shown a straight red card.

Lynn Reserves maintained their unbeaten home record and sit in ninth place, while 14th-spot Downham Town had no game.

Lynn: Pearson, Fountain, Ward, Bird, Spittlehouse, Stannard, Setchell (White), McLeish (Gibson), Howard, Frohawk, McQuaid (Daw). Att: 103.