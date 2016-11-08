Abbott on target but Fakenham Town pegged back to draw

Thurlow Nunn League

Premier Division

Long Melford 1

Fakenham Town 1

George Abbott scored first for The Ghosts to make it 1-0 after 31 minutes. Long Melford equalised with 70 minutes played.

Fakenham: Rix, Garner, Youngs, Williams, Gilchrist, Cary, Dye, Abbott, Garner, Jarvis, Glover. Att: 55.

Fakenham Town Reserves were held to a 2-2 draw against Freethorpe, Dougal with both goals.

Swaffham T 1 Hadleigh U 2

League form is still to come to Shoemakers Lane, with a disappointing defeat against a modest Hadleigh side.

Sary Rahma (left of the picture) got the consolation goal for the Pedlars, heading in from close range after an hour to level the score. The visitors took the lead three minutes before half-time.

They snatched the points with 15 minutes to go, a scrappy finish finding the back of the net.

In the League Challenge Cup, the Pedlars beat Fakenham Town in midweek 3-2. Goals from Mark Allibone, Mikey Thompson and Jack Defty earned a home tie against King’s Lynn Town Reserves in the next round.

The Under 18’s remain top of the Thurlow Nunn Youth North Division and on Thursday host Aylsham Youth.

Photo by Eddie Deane

Thurlow Nunn League First Division

Debenham LC 2

King’s Lynn Town Res 1

Att: 44.

King’s Lynn Town Res 4 March Town United 0

Midweek goals came from Alex Clunan, Dylan Edge, Eoin McQuaid and substitute Lewis Curson.

The Reserves getting well earned three points on Saturday, Mark Smith scoring two, James Thompson getting the other in their three two win at Horsford United. Next Saturday they are at home to Brandon Town.

Attendance: 62.

