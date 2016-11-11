Anderson backs Fakenham Town troops to end winless run

After being forced to settle for a point from their trip to Long Melford last weekend, Fakenham Town chief Wayne Anderson is backing his troops to end their run of five games without a win.

They welcome Saffron Walden Town to Clipbush Park tomorrow, kick off 3pm.

The run has seen the Ghosts slip to 13th in the Thurlow Nunn Premier standings but Anderson isn’t reading too much into the results at this stage of the season.

He said: “On paper it doesn’t look too good for us, but I think the results are only part of the story.

“We have deserved more out of some of the games recently, the performances have been good but we haven’t had the rub of the green and have been punished for some of our mistakes which sometimes you get away with in football.

“Sometimes when things are going your way and you are on a good run, you get that little bit of luck and we had that earlier in the season.

“I want us to start another good run this weekend.

“It is all about building momentum and it only takes one result and then things start to go your way and those little things that seemed to be going against you sometimes change in your favour.

“We know Saffron Walden will be a tough test, they’re lower than most people expected them to be in the league table but we won’t be reading too much into that. We just need a good performance to give us the best chance of getting the right result and starting our next good run of form.”

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Swaffham Town travel to FC Clacton who are propping up the rest of the league table having managed just one point from their opening 18 league matches, conceding 73 goals in the league alone.

The game presents the Pedlars with a great chance to bag just their second league win of the season and start to close the seven-point gap that has opened up between the Shoemaker’s Lane outfit and third from bottom Ely City.

Swaffham Reserves got a well-earned three points on Saturday, Mark Smith scoring two, James Thompson getting the other in their 3-2 win at Horsford United. Tomorrow they host Brandon Town.

In Division One of the Thurlow Nunn League ,Downham Town travel to mid-table Braintree Town Reserves tomorrow after a break from action last weekend.

Victory for the Memorial Field outfit will ensure they keep the pressure on third placed Holland FC.

The draw was made for the third round of the Thurlow Nunn League’s Challenge Cup and Downham were handed a testing away tie at runaway Premier Division leaders Mildenhall Town, while in an A47 derby Swaffham are handed a home tie against King’s Lynn Reserves. Both ties are scheduled to be played on Tuesday, November 29.