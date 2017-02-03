Anderson calls for Fakenham to fire prior to Norfolk Senior Cup

Fakenham Town chief Wayne Anderson is calling on his side to ensure they go into the following weekend’s Norfolk Senior Cup Quarter Final on a high by putting in a performance to be proud of when they host Felixstowe and Walton United tomorrow.

The Ghosts have struggled to get out of second gear since the turn of the year and Anderson is hoping his side can put their indifferent run of results behind them, in time to take a step closer to May’s Carrow Road Norfolk Senior Cup final. In the last eight they are away at Diss Town.

He told the Lynn News: “It would be great to get a boost before going to Diss in the Senior Cup but we know Felixstowe are always a hard side to beat.

“We haven’t really got going yet this year, the results haven’t been what we want or what we have deserved but we can’t let our heads drop.

“Everyone is looking forward to the Senior Cup game, but we have to take each game as it comes and focus on Saturday’s league game first, which is a really good opportunity for us to make sure we go into the cup game with a buzz about us.

“We need to keep together, keep fighting and if we do that then I am sure the results will start to come.”

Swaffham Town will be looking to regroup when they travel to Ipswich Wanderers this weekend, after their League Cup campaign came to an abrupt halt at Shoemakers Lane on Wednesday evening.

The Pedlars suffered a 6-2 defeat – goals came from Jack Defty and Alex Vincent – at the hands of Gorleston with the Greens continuing their impressive season, having suffered only one league defeat in their 21 fixtures so far.

Paul Hunt’s Swaffham side take on the Suffolk outfit who have suffered back-to-back defeats from testing away trips to Gorleston and Haverhill Rovers, respectively in their last two games and will be looking to try and close the gap that has opened up between themselves and their relegation rivals.

In the Thurlow Nunn First Division, Downham Town will be looking to build momentum after a confident display saw them take all three points from Braintree Town Reserves’ visit to Memorial Field last weekend, earning Town their first three points in the league since their victory over Braintree’s second string back in November.

Pav Guziejko’s side play host to Halstead Town this weekend, looking to register two victories over two Essex outfits in as many weeks.

Also in the First Division tomorrow, King’s Lynn Town Reserves travel to Needham Market Res.