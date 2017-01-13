Anderson urges Fakenham Town to bag first 2017 win at FC Clacton

By Ed Colman

Fakenham Town brought a frustrating run of four straight Thurlow Nunn League defeats to an end last weekend, as they played out a 1-1 draw with Ipswich Wanderers.

Now Ghosts boss Wayne Anderson is calling on his side to go one better and bag their first victory of 2017 when they travel to a struggling FC Clacton outfit tomorrow.

He said: “We know Clacton are struggling but that doesn’t mean we can afford to take them lightly or write them off.

“We have learned the hard way about making sure we stay switched on for 90 minutes and have dropped a lot of points late on in games this season.

“Ipswich Wanderers was a really good test and I was pleased to take a point from the game but now we need to push on and get a win under our belts.

“It has been a while since we put a little run of results together but the performances have been excellent from the lads and we just need a little bit of luck to go our way and then start to get some momentum behind us.

“I am hoping Saturday is when things fall into place for us and we are able to start looking up the table and growing in confidence.”

Also in the Premier Division Swaffham Town face another tough test when they travel to Felixstowe and Walton United, looking to bounce back from a 5-0 home defeat at the hands of league leaders Mildenhall Town at Shoemakers Lane last weekend.

Downham Town travel to Wisbech St Mary tomorrow, after slipping to 11th in the First Division standings following a 2-1 defeat at the hands of runaway league leaders Coggeshall Town last weekend.

Pawel Guziejko’s side enjoyed a successful start to the 2016/17 season but you have to go back to Saturday, November 12 for their last three points in the league when they thrashed lowly Braintree Town Reserves 5-1.

Town will be looking to end a run of six league games without victory when new boys Wisbech St Mary side make the short trip to Memorial Field but will arrive confident after weathering a late storm to earn a 2-1 victory over Robbie Back’s King’s Lynn Town Reserves at the Walks in their previous outing.

Lynn Reserves host new team to the league Framlingham Town.

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Bottom nine

Fakenham T 24 8 5 11 29

Haverhill Rvs 23 7 6 10 27

Wivenhoe T 24 5 10 9 25

Walsham le Ws 23 7 2 14 23

Ely City 21 6 4 11 22

Hadleigh Utd 24 6 3 15 21

Long Melford 26 5 6 15 21

FC Clacton 27 4 3 20 15

Swaffham T 25 3 5 17 14

Division One bottom 12

Wisbech St M 25 10 7 8 37

Downham T 22 9 6 7 33

Cornard United 25 8 7 10 31

Team Bury 24 9 1 14 28

Whitton United 26 9 0 17 27

King’s Lynn T Rs 20 7 4 9 25

March TU 24 6 6 12 24

AFC Sudbury 24 6 4 14 22

Debenham LC 21 6 4 11 22

Needham Mkt 27 4 2 21 14

Dereham Tn 23 3 3 17 12

Leiston 24 2 2 20 8

* adjustment