Anderson wants Fakenham Town to maintain focus on league

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

Fakenham Town boss Wayne Anderson has insisted that his side are not going to let their Thurlow Nunn Premier Division campaign suffer.

Anderson doesn’t want his players taking their eye off the ball and looking ahead to their Norfolk Senior Cup final against King’s Lynn until their league campaign is done and dusted.

The Ghosts had managed just one win from their previous eight Premier Division outings before last weekend’s impressive 5-2 victory over Saffron Walden.

Their poor run of form had left Anderson’s side in danger of being sucked in a relegation showdown at the wrong end of the table.

But the 42-year-old is confident his side can build on last weekend’s result when sixth-place Stanway Rovers visit Clipbush Park tomorrow.

“The Saffron Walden win came at the right time for us,” he told the Lynn News.

“The form had been a bit up and down, we had struggled since Christmas to get going on a run but to score five against Saffron Walden will give us all a real confidence boost going into the run-in.

“The league table looks better for us now as well, there is a nice gap between us and the sides below us and I want to keep it that way.

“We are all looking forward to the Senior Cup game at Carrow Road, but we will not let it get in the way and stop us from finishing the season well.

“We have got five games left in the league and have got a job to do in all of them, starting with Stanway, who we know are a good side and will come here ready for a battle and we will be ready for it.”

Elsewhere in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division this weekend, Paul Hunt’s Swaffham Town outfit will look to extend their unbeaten run to five matches.

Swaffham took all three points from a testing trip to Stanway last weekend; as they knocked up two league wins from three games for just the second time this season.

The Pedlars’ improved form of late means that three points from their visit to Brantham Athletic tomorrow could see them climb off the bottom of the standings at the expense of FC Clacton.

In the Thurlow Nunn First Division, Downham Town will be looking to put Tuesday night’s disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of Woodbridge Town behind them when they travel to Whitton United.

Tuesday night’s defeat at Memorial Field, leaves Pawel Guziejko’s side 11th in the First Division standings, just one place and three points behind local rivals King’s Lynn Town Reserves.

But the Linnets’ second string, who lost 2-0 to Diss Town in midweek, have a game in hand in the race to secure the West Norfolk bragging rights.