Another new face as King’s Lynn Town end pre-season with win at Lowestoft

Lowestoft Town 0 King’s Lynn Town 1

There was another new face in the King’s Lynn Town starting line-up as the Linnets concluded their pre-season preparations with victory at Lowestoft on Saturday (Aug 5).

The Linnets included Cameron Norman, a member of Norwich City’s 2013 FA Youth Cup winning side, in their team as manager Ian Culverhouse ran the rule over the defender.

Norman played 43 times for Norwich City’s under-21s in the U21 Premier League, scoring four goals.

He was put on a two-year contract in May 2014 which was not renewed when it ended.

The youngster also spent a few months on loan to Woking in 2015-16, making 27 appearances.

Saturday’s friendly, which was anything but that after one player was sent-off from either side, also saw summer signings Ryan Jarvis and Frazer Blake-Tracy return to their former club.

There was little love lost between the two teams during the 90 minutes.

The Trawlerboys were the first to show with Travis Cole testing Alex Street after three minutes.

Lynn replied with Leon Mettam having what turned out to be the best chance of the first half, but Ben Dudzinski saved at the expense of a corner.

Both teams continued to create chances in a lively opening with Lynn having penalty appeals turned down after Norman was grounded by Ollie Humphrey.

Play slowed down towards half-time with both defences on top and the half ended without a goal.

Defences remained dominant after the interval, but the game came to life with Craig Parker’s thunderbolt strike 16 minutes from time.

The dismissals of Ryan Fryatt and Shaun Bammant soon followed as the game came to an ugly conclusion.

Fryatt was sent for an early bath for an alleged elbow as he tried to put the ball out of play, while Bammant received his marching orders for kicking out at Fryatt while he was on the floor.

Lowestoft: Dudzinski, White (Jarvis 25), Humphrey, Cole, Barker, Leacock, Zielonka, Fisk, Daniels, Reed, Bammant.

Lynn: Street, Norman (Frary 75), Blake-Tracy (Warburton 75), Fryatt, T. Ward, Ryan Jarvis, Clunan, Parker (Whayman 75), Gash (Hilliard 60), Mettam (Siddons 60), Hawkins.

Attendance: 253.