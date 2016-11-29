Back: Cup tie gives King’s Lynn Town Reserves the chance to put it right

Thurlow Nunn League

Tonight’s Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup derby at Swaffham gives King’s Lynn Town Reserves the chance to put things right.

That’s the verdict of Reserves boss Robbie Back who was disappointed with his side’s 3-1 Division One defeat at Woodbridge Town on Saturday.

Back told the Lynn News: “We’ve been a bit unlucky recently, but Saturday was probably one of our worst performances of the season.

“We need to bounce back and the Swaffham derby gives us the perfect opportunity to do that.

“We got ourselves back into the game at 2-1 but then went to sleep for their third goal.”

Eoin McQuaid was on target for King’s Lynn Town Reserves, who were indebted to goalkeeper Charlie Congreve for saving an early penalty.

Congreve was one of the shining lights in a poor performance, admitted Back.

Fellow Division One side Downham Town were without a fixture at the weekend.

In the Premier Division, Swaffham Town suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Newmarket Town.

The Jockeys took the lead from the penalty spot midway through the first period before the hosts doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time.

Newmarket made it 3-0 before Jake Slender netted a consolation for the Pedlars, who had gone into the league clash without the services of Ashley Keegan, Jack Defty and David Weaver-Pope.

Elsewhere in the top flight, Fakenham Town secured an excellent 3-0 victory over Saffron Walden Town at Clipbush Park.

The Ghosts opened the scoring through Joel Glover at the midway point of the first half.

Sixteen minutes from time, Ashley Jarvis doubled Fakenham Town’s advantage before the same player made it 3-0 close to the final whistle.

After the game, Fakenham boss Wayne Anderson Tweeted: “Another good win and a clean sheet. Three points in the bag, roll on next Saturday.”