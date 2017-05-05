Back seeks King’s Lynn Reserves cup glory against Wisbech St Mary at Dereham

Robbie Back will complete a second season at the helm of King’s Lynn Town Reserves tonight when his side take on Wisbech St Mary in Thurlow Nunn Division One Knockout Cup final at Dereham Town.

Win or lose the final, Back will have every reason to look back on another season as a manager with pride, after guiding his side to a top-ten finish in the league and a place in tonight’s showpiece.

However, the manager of Lynn’s second string is focused on adding to the club’s honours list when they take on their local rivals who have just completed their first season at the level.

Back, who has Marc Curson as his assistant and Adam Seal as his coach at The Walks, said: “I’d love it if we could win the final and it would be just reward for the hard work the players have put in.

“We had to rebuild halfway through the season and the players have done brilliantly since the turn of the year.

“It would be great if we could go on to win a final after the Ladies.

“If the first team could do the same in the Norfolk Senior Cup it would be a great end to the season if the club could complete a cup treble.”

“We’ve been working on a few things ahead of the final and we certainly won’t be taking Wisbech St Mary for granted.

“We wanted to finish with a win in the league last Saturday and we managed to do that.

“We’ve got some good momentum going into the game and a lot of the young lads have performed brilliantly for the first team in recent weeks.”

Lynn have a number of injury concerns going into the final.

Dylan Edge and Ryan Harnwell are both extremely doubtful while Ryan Lennon is cup tied. Kieran Stannard is also carrying a slight knock.

The Saints have a number of ex-Linnets in their ranks, including: Danny Emmington, Robbie Palmer, Nick Davey, Jack Friend and Danny Setchell.

“I’d say that they are favourites going into the game,” said Back.

“They’ve got some very experienced players while we have got some very young ones.

“We drew with them at their ground and they beat us at The Walks so they have the edge over us I’d say.

“When it’s a derby the formbook and league table go out of the window. I’m expecting a real blood-and-thunder tie.

“They have done brilliantly in their first season in the Thurlow Nunn after coming up from the Kershaw League. They are a club that are certainly going places.

“They’ve got some excellent facilities and a good young manager.”