Back wants bumper Walks crowd for King’s Lynn Town Reserves finale

Robbie Back is hoping to see a bumper crowd at The Walks tomorrow after watching King’s Lynn Town Reserves clinch a top-ten finish in Division One of the Thurlow Nunn League.

Lynn’s second string head into their final game of the campaign, at home to Whitton United, following a wonderful run of form since the turn of the year.

And in an effort to boost the support, the club have announced a ‘pay what you want’ initiative for their final fixture.

Reserve team boss Back said: “I asked the chairman if we could run a pay what you want fixture and he agreed.

“If it goes well and it works, the chairman said that he would be more than happy to do it again in the future and also look at the possibility of doing it for a first team game too.

“We have averaged a crowd of 100 at home this season which is superb for a Step Six side.

“This is also a way of saying thank you to the fans who have been loyal and supported us all season.

“I would also urge anyone who has never been to a reserve team game before to come and have a look at the young lads coming through at the club.

“It would be fantastic if we could get a big crowd or even double our normal gate, the players deserve it for how they’ve performed recently.”

On the move to let fans decide what they want to pay, Linnets chairman Stephen Cleeve said: “This is a way of us determining whether this kind of incentive works.

“The club’s fans have been very loyal this season and this felt like the right thing to do and it gives the fans a pat on the back for all of their support.”

Lynn are likely to field a strong team with Chris Ward, Kieren Shipp, Eoin McQuaid and Ryan Harnwell, all of who have featured for the first team in recent weeks, likely to be involved.

A reminder that the club’s awards presentation evening will take place after Lynn Reserves’ match with Whitton.

Ryan Harnwell scored a brace as the Reserves lost at home to Woodbridge Town 5-2 on Tuesday.

Lynn Reserves: Pearson, Butt, Daw, Frohawk, L Fryatt, Harnwell, Lennon, Linford, McLeish, McQuaid, C Ward. Substitutes: Curson, Noble, White. Att: 54.

The Reserves will end their season with the Division One Cup final against Wisbech St Mary, at Dereham Town, next Friday and manager Back praised the recent efforts of his players.

“After finishing fifth last season, I would have liked to have done better this season but we were forced to rebuild our squad halfway through the season.

“We lost a lot of experience when Robbie Palmer, James Spittlehouse and Simon Bird all left the club.

“Since the start of the year, with the average age of the side about 20, we’ve only lost four or five games which is a great achievement.

“There have been a lot of changes in our squad and at the football club in general, so to finish in the top half again is great effort from everyone involved.”

