Barsby Produce continue King’s Lynn Town Football Club shirt sponsorship

Local fruit vegetable suppliers Barsby Produce are to continue their shirt sponsorship of the King’s Lynn Town Football Club first team’s away kit for the new season.

Barsby’s, based on the town’s Hardwick industrial estate, will have their livery on the club’s new away kit when launched shortly for the new season for the second successive year.

Speaking to www.kltown.co.uk Barsby’s managing director Mr Peter Hancock said: “I’m truly very pleased to have come to an agreement to continue our shirt sponsorship of our local football club.

“We are a local company with now over 20 years standing in the local community and we are continuing to grow our business just as Stephen (Cleeve) is looking to grow the football club.

“The company enjoyed some very good exposure following its involvement at The Walks last season and we most certainly wanted to be involved in what promises to be an exciting new season”.

Club chairman Stephen Cleeve added: “I would like to place on record my thanks to Peter and all at Barsby’s for their continued support of the football club.

“This is something that is vital to ensure that as a club we can continue to move forward and to meet our challenges head on.

“Peter is very keen to be seen to be putting something back into the community as a local business and by becoming involved in a high-profile way with us it is an arrangement we are both extremely happy with.”

The club’s new style away shirt, complete with Barsby Produce logo, will be launched shortly.