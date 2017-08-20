Big changes ahead of new Sunday League season

The 2017/18 season in the Lynn and District Sunday League is nearly upon us and there have been some big changes going into the new campaign.

Nineteen teams have entered the league this season, which is two up on last season.

Old White Bell, Maltings, CR Eastern, MacMillan and Three Holes all folded during the summer with Chilvers, Gaywood Athletic, Flitcham and Hillington, Gorefield, Ingoldisthorpe and Sutton Bridge all entering new sides.

Elm and William Burt have changed their names to Woodman’s Cottage and West Lynn Athletic, respectively.

Division One will run with six teams playing each other four times whereas Division Two will run with 13 teams, playing each other twice.

This is to help keep both divisions as competitive as possible.

In Division One, the line-up will be: Chilvers, CSKA, CSKA Youngboys, England’s Hope and Sutton Bridge United.

Taking their place in Division Two are: Clenchwarton Victory, CSKA Reserves, Fleet UC, Flitcham and Hilington, Gaywood Athletic, Gorefield, Ingoldisthorpe, March Saracens, Shouldham, Southery ASA, Sutton St James, Tydd St Mary and West Lynn Athletic.

The first league games will be on Sunday, September 3, and all games will have a 10.30am kick-off, as usual.

A brand new league website can be found by visiting: kingslynnsundayleague.leaguerepublic.com

The league committeee wish to thank Double G Clothing for continuing with their sponsorship and for Gould Barbers for backng the Team of the Month award.

Finally, the league had some sad news after hearing of the passing of former league chairman Des Stewart. Des was synonymous with local football and made a massive contribution to the league.

Even after leaving the league in an official capacity, he was still a regular spectator at the end-of-season cup finals days atWisbech.