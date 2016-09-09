Blank midweek for Swaffham, Fakenham and Downham Town FC

Thurlow Nunn League

Premier Division

Swaffham Town lost 3-0 away to Thetford Town in midweek, as did Fakenham Town at Kirkley.

Swaffham host Newmarket Town tomorrow, Fakenham host Godmanchester Rovers, while in Division One Downham Town – who went out on penalties to Team Bury in the KO Cup – entertain AFC Sudbury, and King’s Lynn Res entertain Holland FC.

Swaffham Reserves hosted basement side Loddon United Reserves.

The Pedlars failed to cash in on opportunities, losing out 7-1 with Matthew Blackford getting the consolation goal.

