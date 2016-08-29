Blooming jinx! The Poppies prove bogey team for Linnets again

Evo-stik Southern League Premier Division

King’s Lynn Town 1

Kettering Town 2

King’s Lynn Town’s long wait for a league victory over the Poppies continued after the Northamptonshire side came from behind to end a run of two successive defeats at The Walks.

Dylan Edge’s early first-half goal gave a patched-up Lynn the ideal start before Kettering – unbeaten in the league against Lynn since 1971 – turned things around with goals from Brett Solkhon and Wilson Carvalho after the break.

The Linnets made one change from the line-up which completed their first away win of the campaign at Frome on Saturday.

Sam Gaughran shrugged off his hamstring injury to return to the team, partnering Dan Quigley at the heart of the defence. Gary Mills, a first-half substitute on Saturday, kept his place in the side, sitting in front of the back four in a 4-1-3-1 formation.

Injury-hit Lynn, whose bench was made up of reserve team players, went into the game having picked up seven points from their last three fixtures; while Kettering came into the match having lost their last two.

Lynn made a bright start to proceedings with Toby Hilliard going close with an acrobatic effort from Jacek Zielonka’s cross after seven minutes.

The home faithful didn’t have to wait much longer before taking the lead when, two minutes later, Zielonka was the creator for Edge to smash home on the half-volley.

Kettering had to wait until the 25th minute before creating their first opening when Wilson Carvalho’s centre found Liam Canavan who was denied by the body of Alex Street at point-blank range.

The hosts missed a golden opportunity to double their advantage in the 33rd minute.

Poppies goalkeeper Craig Hill, well out of his area, cleared the ball to Edge who fired wide from 25 yards with the goal at his mercy.

The Linnets remained on top at the start of the second period with a dipping shot from Edge and a long-range effort from Stevenson narrowly missing the target.

Kettering began to come more into the contest as the game wore on with substitute Spencer Weir-Daley adding some much-needed punch to the Poppies’ frontline.

The equaliser arrived midway through the second half when Liam Bateman’s sweet cross down the right was met by the head of Poppies skipper Solkhon.

Fifteen minutes from time, Lynn received a huge let-off when Bateman and Weir-Daley combined to set-up Canavan who was inches away from applying the finishing touch.

Street then saved brilliantly to foil Weir-Daley before Kaid Mohamed’s rebound was cleared off the line by Quigley as Kettering turned up the heat.

But seconds later Kettering did take the lead when Weir-Daley’s centre was poked home by Carvalho.

King’s Lynn Town: Street, Castellan, Yong, Gaughran, Mills (McQuaid 59), Quigley, M. Clunan, Stevenson, Zielonka (Frohawk 85), Edge, Hilliard. Subs not used: A. Clunan, McLeish and Pearson.

Goal: Edge (9).

Booked: Yong, Castellan and Zielonka.

Kettering: Hill, Bateman (Wilson 89), Brighton, Solkhon, Haran, Mulligan, Carvalho, Howells (Weir-Daley 46), Canavan, Mohamed, Stephens (Hicks 30). Subs not used: Bradshaw and Walker.

Goals: Solkhon (67), Carvalho (78). Attendance: 724.