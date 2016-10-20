Boss Anderson pays tribute to Fakenham Town after win at Swaffham

Fakenham Town FC boss Wayne Anderson paid tribute to how far his team have come after victory over local rivals Swaffham Town on Tuesday night.

The Ghosts ran out 3-2 winners at Shoemakers Lane to move up to 9th in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division table while Swaffham stay second from bottom.

Jimmy Williams opened the scoring in the first half after taking advantage of a free kick in a promising position for the Clipbush Park outfit.

George Abbott doubled the visitors’ lead 10 minutes after the break when he headed home Sam Garner’s inviting deep cross.

Anderson’s side were reduced to ten men 23 minutes from time, but Matt Franks getting sent for an early bath didn’t stop the in-form Ashley Jarvis making it 3-0 five minutes later after an excellent solo effort.

Swaffham may have been three down but they weren’t out of the game and rallied well showing great character to produce a late fight back.

Goals from David Weaver-Pope and Charlie Defty had given the hosts hope of a memorable come back and Alex Vincent went closest to earning his side a share of the spoils but the Ghosts weathered a late storm from Paul Hunt’s side to secure all three points.

“We had to really work for that tonight,” Fakenham chief Anderson told the Lynn News.

“The way we saw the game out just shows you how far we have come and how strong the team is and the confidence in the camp.

“We started really well and got our noses in front and then kept going to get the second and it would have been easy for us to drop our heads after going down to ten men but if anything I thought we found an extra 10 per cent that made all the difference.”

“Swaffham had a really good go at getting back into the game and made it difficult for us towards the end but it is a big result for us as a few weeks ago we would have probably come away with a point tonight.”

Anderson’s side are on their travels again this weekend when they visit Haverhill Rovers and he is hoping for more of the same.

“You never get an easy game at Haverhill, they are a good side with good players and we know that we are going to have to put another big shift in to keep the momentum going,” he said.

Swaffham’s attention turns to the FA Vase this weekend, the Pedlars make the trip along the A47 to take on Peterborough Sports, who are currently top of the United Counties League Premier Division.

While in the Thurlow Nunn First Division, third place Downham Town will be looking to maintain their excellent run of results when they travel to Suffolk to take on second from bottom Leiston Town Reserves.

* Swaffham Reserves’ County competition run continues, with a convincing 5-1 win against Sporle. A brace apiece for Mark Smith and Matthew Blackford, with the remaining goal scored by Danny Nicholls. Tomorrow they travel to Beccles Caxton looking to claim their first league win of the season.