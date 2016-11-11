Boss Back praises depleted King’s Lynn Reserves troops

King’s Lynn Reserves boss Rob Back praised his depleted young guns after losing at Debenham in Thurlow Nunn League Division One 2-1 at the weekend.

He said: “I have to be honest I can’t believe we didn’t come away with something.

“Harnwell, Shipp, McLeish were all unavailable because of first team duties and we were also without Zac Fountain and Danny Setchell through suspensions, and Charlie Butt was away.

“We went to Debenham with only two substitutes and Callum South and Jack Noble (both 17) made their Reserves debuts. They were both absolutely brilliant and did themselves proud.”

Back bemoaned the officials when the hosts’ goals came from a disputed free kick and penalty, saying for their second strike: “We had a clear penalty shout when their defender basically caught the ball but the official didn’t give it, they then went down the other end and won a penalty.

“As I have mentioned before, we have some cracking youngsters coming through the system at Lynn, credit to all the staff for bringing them through.”

Lynn pulled a goal back when Ryan Lennon’s shot was rebounded to Jack Frohawk who finished off the cross bar.

Wednesday’s Walks game against Dereham was rained off, while tomorrow Lynn entertain Sudbury Res.

Barnes Print Central & South Norfolk League

By John Turner

The Division 1 leaders Tacolneston met second placed Marham Wanderers and maintained their 100 per cent record as a result of a 2-0 home win – they are now nine points clear at the top of the table.

Sporle won 4-1 at Rockland Utd to climb out of the relegation places.

In Division 2, Castle Acre Swifts Res ran out 5-1 winners at Bowthorpe Rovers.

The top four in Division 3 all won. Rockland Utd Res retain top spot but only by virtue of having scored more goals than second placed Mattishall A who beat bottom team Necton Res 6-0. Narborough Res gained their first points of the season with a 3-1 win at Shipdham Res.

Novus North West

Norfolk Football League

Division Two League Cup

Denver 8 Hunstanton Res 0

Denver, last year’s beaten finalists, eased into the semi-finals of this season’s competition with a comprehensive victory against Hunstanton.

Captain Ciaran Pennock-Halpin started the rout after 11 minutes when he got on the end of a Matty Willis corner to score his first goal of the campaign. Marcus Cumberbatch then completed a 20-minute hat-trick (his second in three starts for the club) to put the home side in complete control at half-time.

Denver continued to dominate after the break with Calum Clark and Jamie Plummer both opening their season’s account before Willis produced two superb finishes to take his season’s tally to six.

PKS Construction/Morris Armitage Denver MoM: Danny Clarke.