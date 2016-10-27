Brant nets hat-trick for top of table Downham Market Blues

A well-taken hat-trick by Harrison Brant helped Downham Town Blues U12 to a 6-2 win away to Walpole U12.

Ethan Gould also scored two goals, including a “Messi-like” chipped finish, while Jevan Cook completed the scoring, heading in a pinpoint corner from Owen Stacey.

The team are currently top of the Mid Norfolk Youth League U12 Division Two, with four wins from four games, even though all of the players are young enough to play in the U11 age group.

The boys would like to thank their kit sponsors, MCD Properties.

Pictured back, from left: Sam McDonnell, Owen Stacey, Elliot Phillips, Ben Terry, Jevan Cook. Front: Harrison Brant, David MacQueen, Sam Lloyd, Ethan Gould, Joshua Grobelaar, Harry Evans.