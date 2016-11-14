Brilliant King’s Lynn Town end Buxton’s unbeaten home record in FA Trophy

FA Trophy

Buxton 1 King’s Lynn Town 3

Brilliant King’s Lynn Town ended Buxton’s unbeaten home record and their interest in this season’s FA Trophy with a masterclass display at Silverlands.

Lynn completely belied their lower-half standing in the Southern League table with a display full of enterprise and belief to book their place in Monday’s draw.

The Linnets had Michael Clunan and Kurtis Revan back from suspension whilst Lee Stevenson returned from injury to give them their strongest line-up for some games.

The early exchanges were even with Lynn posing the first threat as Revan freed Sam Warburton on the left and he forced a low save from Jan Budtz between the home posts.

Buxton replied with two promising Nicky Walker attempts before taking a 19th minute lead from the penalty spot, courtesy of a confident Brad Abbott strike.

Abbott and Walker had set up Jamie Jackson but he was adjudged to have been fouled by Warburton for the penalty to be given.

The impressive Jackson then cut between two defenders but was thwarted by Alex Street as the hosts looked to add to their lead.

But Gary Setchell’s side continued to pose a threat and scored a match-changing equaliser in the 34th minute.

An excellent passing move ended with midfielder Lee Smith finding Hilliard at the left corner of the penalty area and his low shot across Budtz went in off the far post.

Lynn’s confidence was clearly boosted by their equaliser and they went into the interval the better of the two sides.

Ten minutes into the second half, Ravenhill and Abbott combined for the Bucks, but Walker’s shot was blocked.

Striker Bradley Grayson was introduced at the expense of Kegan Everington but still Buxton couldn’t shake off the shackles imposed by the tenacious Linnets.

Clunan chipped over the bar from 20 yards while Smith forced Budtz into an excellent low save at the expense of a corner-kick. Another corner in the 69th minute gave Lynn the lead in unusual fashion when Stevenson’s deep-struck, lofted kick cleared the leaping Budtz to dip untouched under the far angle of post and bar.

The goal provoked the Bucks’ into a determined response with Grayson’s 18-yard power drive beaten out by Street.

Lynn sealed the victory in the 86th minute through substitute Leon Mettam, who fired home from close range after barely being on the field for more than a minute,

Mettam almost scored another from a counter-attack on the left but Budtz blocked his fiercely-driven effort.

Buxton: Budtz, J Bembo-Leta, Green, Ravenhill, Burns, Young, Taylor, Abbott, Jackson, Everington (Grayson 65), Walker. Subs not used: Williams, Doran, F Bembo-Leta, Brooks.

Booked: Ravenhill.

Scorer: Abbott 19.

Lynn: Street, Zielonka, Yong, Gaughran, Quigley, Smith (McQuaid), M. Clunan, Stevenson, Hilliard (Edge), Revan (Mettam), Warburton. Subs not used: Emmington and A. Clunan.

Booked: Revan.

Scorers: Hilliard 33, Stevenson 69, Mettam 85.

Attendance: 302.