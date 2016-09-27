Butt grabs late King’s Lynn Town Res winner

Thurlow Nunn League First Division

Sudbury Res 1 Lynn Tn R 2

Charlie Butt grabbed an 87th minute winner when he capitalised on a mistake by a defender and chased through to finish and give the visitors the three points.

Jacob White (17), who has just been called up by Norfolk Under 18s, made only his second start for the Reserves and put in a fine performance.

Boss Rob Back said: “We didn’t start off well on the 4G pitch. We went behind on 25 minutes when we could have done better from a free kick from the left.

“Zac Fountain, who has been tremendous since he signed, equalised on the stroke of half time, but we had a few choice words at half-time.

“We played so much better in the second half.”

Lynn: Pearson, Shipp, Fountain, Ward, Gibson, Stannard, Daw, J White, Butt, Frohawk, Baxter Hunt.Subs: B Johnson 75, Bird 85, Curson 70. Unused: Noble, South.